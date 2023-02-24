"Everywhere I go I hear it said
In the good and the bad books that I have read." — The Beatles’ “The Word”
If you’re like me, you’re a fan of the late George Carlin. For you kids out there, Carlin was one of the funniest, edgiest comedians of all time, second only to perhaps Lenny Bruce. George Carlin had many, very funny bits, but there was one routine that got him in trouble: “Seven Filthy Words.”
Back in the early 1970s, there were seven words that could never appear in print, because they were deemed to be very bad words. Carlin ran headlong into big trouble when he did this routine. Some were appalled; others found it quite amusing. Here’s what George Carlin had to say about this bit:
“I don't know that there was a 'Eureka!' moment or anything like that. On these other things, we get into the field of hypocrisy. Where you really cannot pin down what these rules they want to enforce are. It's just impossible to say 'this is a blanket rule.' You'll see some newspapers print 'f blank blank k.' Some print 'f asterisk asterisk k'. Some put 'f blank blank blank.' Some put the word 'bleep.' Some put 'expletive deleted.' So there's no real consistent standard. It's not a science. It's a notion that they have and it's superstitious. These words have no power. We give them this power by refusing to be free and easy with them. We give them great power over us. They really, in themselves, have no power. It's the thrust of the sentence that makes them either good or bad."
Carlin was arrested for disturbing the peace when he performed his “Seven Filthy Words” routine at a show at Summerfest in Milwaukee in 1972.
I woke up at 2:30 a.m. this morning wondering what I should write about for my next column. For unforeseen reasons, I began thinking about the multitude of different ways that we use the word f**k. Yes, 51 years later writers are still obligated to use two asterisks. To avoid having my writing career come to an abrupt halt, I, too, shall use two asterisks as described by George Carlin a half century ago.
Here’s what I came up with for options to use the word, and variations of the word f**k:
● f**king used to describe the act of fornication (apparently a safe word to use), but I would prefer “love making” instead.
● F**k that; used when you don’t want to do something.
● Are you f**king kidding me? When someone says something outrageous.
● I could give a f**k, when you simply don’t care.
● Holy f**k-a-moly when you’re really surprised.
● F**k you, perhaps when you’re mad at someone.
● F**k off, when you want a person to leave.
● Who gives a f**k, when you really don’t care about something
● What a dumb f**k. Self explanatory.
● What the f**k is that? when you’re adding emphasis.
● What the f**k when you’re questioning something that’s just been said.
● F**k you and the horse you rode in on. Not entirely certain what the horse has to do with anything, but it’s an effective line.
● Pulling down your eyelid and asking someone to look into your eye to see if there’s anyone in there who gives a f**k.
● You are off your f**king rocker; questioning one’s mental state.
● F**kin’ aye; when something is really right on.
● F**k-wad. Used to describe someone who’s agitating.
● Flying f**k in a rolling donut. This defies description.
● F-bomb; to be used when you feel uncomfortable saying f**k.
These are just a few that came to mind in the middle of the night. What’s fascinating is that hardly a day goes by without either hearing or seeing this word in print. I’ll admit that on occasion I’ll trot this word out to add great emphasis to a point I hope to drive home. Although more commonplace than it was 50 years ago the word f**k is still pretty much taboo today. You certainly won’t hear it used on the air even from cable news hosts…but you know that they’re thinking about using it.
As George Carlin said 50 years ago, it’s just a word. It has no power. We give it power by determining that it’s a bad word. Of the Seven Filthy Words that he used in his monologue oddly enough some of them have made some progress. Even Joe Scarborough said s**t on his morning show and former Attorney General Bill Barr described his boss’s contention that the election had been stolen as bulls**t (note the asterisks…I’m struggling not to get banned here).
It really is pretty remarkable to think about how we let a silly word dictate our reactions. Frankly I’m more concerned about the word “fascist” or “Christian Nationalists”. If you truly want to be offended by a word, or words, then pick ones that truly are disturbing. At least then you can say that you give a f**k.