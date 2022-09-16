And it's too late, baby, now it's too late
Though we really did try to make it - Carol King
Things are heating up. We’re witnessing changes in our environment that we never dreamed of. We had no idea of what was about to happen, but we should have. The signs have been clear for decades, but instead we ignored the warnings.
No, I’m not talking about Climate Change. The highest temperature ever recorded in the U.S. was 134 degrees in Death Valley, California, on July 10, 1913. That was a one-off, but we are now seeing consistently higher temperatures in all 50 states. We took our eye off this ball for generations, too.
We’re losing our democracy, our freedom and what has become our way of life right before our very eyes. The effort to undermine it has been in the works for decades. While a minority has been busy working overtime to capture local offices the majority was comfortable just being the majority. They’ve taken their eye off the ball for a long time.
Many years ago two of the richest men in America, Charles and David Koch, had a vision. They didn’t care so much about who was president, but they could see that it mattered a lot who was on local boards and who served in local and state government. That’s where they focused their attention right along with their money. There were plenty of other rich folks who bought into their vision and kicked in more money. To the best of my knowledge their vision was not illegal and on some levels it was brilliant. If you can control the secretary of states, attorney generals, school boards, state houses, governors, election officials and judges you win the game.
They put their vision into an action plan, dumped a ton of money into their efforts and they have paid off. We now live in a time when our former, twice impeached, Top Secret files stealing, insurrection inciting president has promoted a lie so big that millions of us believed it. He lost an election fair and square (the 2020 elections were the most watched over election in history), but refused to leave. He loudly declared, without any evidence, that his election had been stolen. It wasn’t, but that has not stopped others from promoting this Big Lie and acting upon it.
In the State of Florida the Governor and presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis, created election police. From CBS News: “Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill Monday to create a police force dedicated to pursuing voter fraud and other election crimes, embracing a top priority of Republicans after former President Donald Trump's false claims that his reelection was stolen.”
This governor, along with officials in Arizona and other red states, are looking to control the outcomes of our elections by imposing laws and regulations that are designed to do one thing; keep them in power. State legislative districts have been gerrymandered that serve to ensure the minority will win. Some states are now rigging the game by trying to implement laws that will allow a handful of officials to decide election results and overrule the majority. They are winning, because the majority of Americans are letting them.
Yes, there has been some pushback to the lies that have been driving the changes, but not nearly enough. Not all of these efforts have proven to be successful. Just this week we learned that DeSantis’s election police plan might have some chinks in the armor.
From Jonathan Cohn’s article of September 7th: “It’s about Ron DeSantis, the state’s Republican governor, and the arrest of 20 Floridians. The crime they stand accused of committing is a form of election fraud ― specifically, voting even though past criminal convictions made them ineligible. The arrests, the statements and the sentiments behind them are not especially surprising, given that DeSantis has always presented himself as a tough, “law and order” governor. And they are likely to endear him to conservatives who think America is awash in voter fraud, usually committed for the sake of helping Democrats and usually involving voters from minority groups. Sure enough, most of the 20 arrested Floridians are Black, according to media accounts.
"But the rationale for their arrests hasn’t held up well to scrutiny. Over the past few weeks, several local and national publications have pieced together the stories of what many of these Floridians actually did and why. It looks less and less like episodes of nefarious election tampering and more and more like instances of honest confusion about what a new voter law says.”
Those who are in the minority are able to advance their cause, because people would rather believe lies than the truth. DeSantis pushed through a bogus law based on a lie that there was election fraud. In doing so he can now intimidate voters, scare away (black) voters and undermine majority rule. He’s not the only one, but he is the only one who could be our next president.
You either fight back against this effort or wish you had. Is it too late? Time will tell.