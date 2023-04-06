“Dark clouds in my head disappear
The sky is turning blue now you're here
We've come a long way day after day (we still got a long way to go)
You've got to pay your dues if you want to sing the blues
But, no matter what you choose, choose love” - Ringo Starr
Currently, the world appears to be full of hate. The maniacal Vladimir Putin has illegally and unnecessarily invaded his neighbor Ukraine, and is destroying a once beautiful country. In Israel people are taking to the streets in protest over their corrupt leader Netanyahu’s desire to reconfigure the judiciary. Here in America we have members of Congress like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green and Lauren Boebert who spew hate and venom on a daily basis. We watched in horror as former U.S. President Trump posted a picture of himself with a baseball bat next to a photo of the New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg who may indict him.
The world has always had more than its fair share of hate. It’s the hate and disgust that I witness daily that motivates me to travel to countries to see how others live. I am currently in Eleuthera, Bahamas, a place where I have been twice before. I come here because this is a place of love, respect and caring for one another. I don’t know if there is any other place that’s like this, but there should be.
There are only 11,165 people here; 85 percent black, 12 percent European, 3 percent other. Eleuthera might have the lowest crime rate in the world. Crime here is almost non-existent. You might wonder why. The sense that you get is that the people who live here are all one big family. The people are open, friendly, kind and they take care of each other. If someone needs a hand, then friends will come around and help out. If someone is hungry, other people will bring them food.
I learned of a young girl, Jahzara Taylor, who just turned 18 years old a couple of weeks ago. At 17 she started a non-profit organization, Jahzara Care, www.jahzaracare.org to raise money to help the children of her hometown. The non-profit buys books, food, whatever they need. How many 18-year-old kids do you know who would undertake such a project?
When you walk down the roads here and you wave at an oncoming car, more often than not the driver will toot his/her horn and extend a big wave out the window. People are happy and loving. The name Eleuthera means “Freedom” or “Free.” The people who live here simply want to live in peace and they have learned to do just that. It’s truly amazing to come to a place that feels a thousand times safer than any place in America, and that includes my State of Vermont.
In the U.S., every day we read about kids overdosing or shooting each other over drug related disputes. Even in West Pawlet, we have this clown who wants to have some sort of tough guy paramilitary school and terrorize his neighbors. This is the exact opposite of what it means to live peacefully and get along. If there are guns here in Eleuthera I wouldn’t know as I’ve never seen anyone with a gun. Why would you even need a gun if everyone gets along and neighbor respects neighbor? There is practically no crime here so there is no fear. If you are not afraid, then you don’t need a gun to protect yourself, because there is nothing you need to be protected from. If there is no fear then there is no hate.
In America, we like to think that we are free, but we are a long way from it. We are told what we can and cannot do every step of the way. We are taught to fear each other. We are stuffed full of fear of one another. We chastise and marginalize the weakest and most vulnerable among us. Politicians are now terrorizing the LGBTQ community because they are an easy target. These people are different and there’s no room for being different in a fearful society.
Thanks to our Supreme Court we can now bring our automatic weapons to Walmart, to church, to the mall, just in case we need protection from someone who is different. If you want to experience true freedom then start by freeing yourself from your fears of others. Try learning to love again. Try taking care of one vulnerable person. Try caring about people instead of fearing them.
This is not an easy task that I’m promoting and it may very well be that we Americans have crossed the Rubicon. It may be too late. We may need to come to terms with who we’ve become; a country of people who are prisoners in their locked homes and gated communities, living in terror that someone might vandalize them or worse. A country where in order to feel safe we need to be fully armed, untrusting of our fellow man, and fearful. Living this way leads to only one place: hate. Once fear takes root, hate follows.
We don’t have to live this way. We can try living like an Eleutheran. We can choose love.