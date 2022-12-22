When you read this, it should be Christmas Eve; a time when families throughout the world come together to celebrate the season of love and giving. While you’re getting ready, I’m digging to find the most important and interesting events that have occurred over this past year. Let’s get to it.
January: Every January starts off with hope and promise for another New Year. It doesn’t take long for that optimism to disintegrate. President Joe Biden recognized the one-year anniversary of the worst insurrection attack on our nation’s Capitol in modern times. Later in the month, he gave a solemn speech in which he warned the world of a possible “minor incursion” by Russia into Ukraine. We offered a farewell salute to comedian Louie Anderson, Meat Loaf, fashion designer Andre Leon Talley, Bob Saget and Sidney Poitier.
February: Beijing, China, showed the world how they do the Winter Olympics. This is the only city to have hosted both the summer and winter Olympics. The joy and excitement of the Olympics was quickly washed away by Vladimir Putin’s twisted, murderous brain as he initiates an invasion of Ukraine. His expectations are that this conflict will last only a few days. In addition to the senseless deaths of many Ukrainians, the world lost Chris Huvane, manager of Hollywood stars, to suicide.
March: More than a few days have passed, and Putin’s expectations for a quick war with Ukraine aren’t looking good. Biden announces additional, crushing sanctions on Russia. The World Athletes Organization bans Russia from participation in any events. Nations around the world condemn Putin. COVID deaths worldwide hit 6 million. We lost a great actor, William Hurt. Foo Fighters drummer, Taylor Hawkins, reminded us that the beat doesn’t go on.
April: Paleontologists discover the oldest dinosaur fossil linked to the very day of the Chicxulub asteroid impact. Ukraine accuses Russia of war crimes (that’s not a huge leap). Ukraine sinks the Russian boat Moskva, the largest to be sunk since World War II. Putin hangs his head in shame. COVID cases surpass 500 million worldwide. Gilbert Godfried has left the building. Ice fishing on Lake Bomoseen is winding down.
May: Just when we thought COVID was a problem (it was) the first case of monkey pox was discovered in London. Bongbong Marcos and Sara Duterte are elected the 17th president and 15th vice president of the Philippines. I don’t particularly care, but I do like the name “Bongbong.” “Goodfellas” actor Ray Liotta died peacefully in the Dominican Republic. The 2022 midterm elections kick off. Some strange things are happening in Vermont.
June: In Vermont, a critic of the two party system, Liam Madden, announces that he’s running for Congress as a Republican. H. Brook Paige is running for everything else. The GOP is not happy. The “Whiskey War” came to an end when Canada and Denmark agreed to split Hans Island in half. Did they settle it over a beer? On June 24, the Supreme Court overturned 50 years of constitutionally protected women’s right to choose, setting off a firestorm nationwide. Six days later, Ketanji Jackson Brown was sworn in as the first black woman on the Supreme Court.
July: Campaigns are heating up right along with the global temperature. No one seems to care much about either one. Fifty-three migrants from Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador are found dead in a tractor trailer in San Antonio, Texas. Politicians from both parties find it more advantageous to keep the immigration issue alive versus trying to solve it. Ivana Trump was found dead in her NYC apartment. Her ex-husband and ex-president said, “She was a wonderful, beautiful, amazing person,” and he buried her in one of his golf courses. Tony Dow, aka Wally, has left it to Beaver.
August: It’s primary season! Peter Welch soars past his eagle-eyed opponent for U.S. Senate. Becca Balint wins the primary for Welch’s old seat. She will face off against Madden, who won the GOP, and immediately said that he wouldn’t caucus with the Republicans if he wins. The Vermont GOP is wicked mad now. Paige won a bunch of elections, and now has to decide which one to accept. Fortunately for Sarah Copeland-Hansas, Paige opted to run for Sec. Of State. Olivia Newton John slid off into “Grease-World.”
September: The world bid farewell to the extraordinary life of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth. Putin illegally annexes the Ukraine regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia into the Russian Federation. Liz Truss is appointed prime minister of England. She’s tossed out after only seven weeks, thus spawning some great jokes about lettuce. Vermont state fairs are flooded with politicians looking for votes.
October: Coming under the category of “Some People Take Soccer Way Too Seriously” a fatal human crush occurred during an association football match at Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang Regency, East Java, Indonesia, killing 131 people and injuring more than 500. Money from FTX is pouring into campaigns in Vermont. The world said goodbye to Loretta Lynn, Angela Lansbury, Hagrid, aka Robbie Coltrane, and Leslie Jordan. :(
November: After what felt like years in the making, it was finally time to vote, and vote we did. Welch will be replacing Sen. Patrick Leahy. Balint easily sailed into Congress. Welch’s old seat. Gov. Phil Scott will be our governor again, and Paige, once again, went down to defeat. After a fatal shooting, Takeoff took off. Oscar winner Irene Cara went off to that big screen in the sky. The world population hit 8 billion. Enough already! And Just when we thought “Karens” couldn’t do anything else more ridiculous, a woman in Raleigh N.C. called the cops on a BBQ joint, because her meat was too pink. Enough already!
December: The world hoisted a pint and bid “CHEERS” to Kirstie Alley. Putin’s maniacal, hateful, illegal war in Ukraine shows no end in sight. The mess at our southern border is still a mess. We’re on the verge of shutting down the government (again), because the GOP senators don’t want to pay our bills. Although at times it does feel like the world is going to hell in a handbasket, this past week Biden signed the “Respect for Marriage” bill, thus legalizing same-sex marriages, something Vermont did back in 2009. Yes, Vermont has always been ahead of the nation, except for those times when we’re not.
To my faithful readers I want to personally thank you for hanging in there for my 20th anniversary of writing this column. For those of you who have disagreed with me over the years, I say, “Let’s have a toast to the 1st Amendment”!
Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to one and all.