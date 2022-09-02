Weeds. We hate them. Weeds come up where we don’t want them to. Weeds are the bane of our existence. We just hate’m. No matter how hard you try, no matter how much effort you put into killing them, they pop right back up again. Weeds are relentless.
Leave it to humans to come up with a plan to destroy weeds that they don’t like versus learning to live with them. We have allowed chemical companies to convince us that weeds are “the enemy” and must be destroyed at all costs. The problem is that the perceived benefits of using chemicals may supersede the problems that they might create in the future. Before I elaborate let’s ask this one question; “Is it in human’s best interest to allow chemical companies to control the dialog?” Chemical companies thinks so.
From Wikipedia: “Glyphosate was discovered in the United States at Monsanto in 1970. Monsanto chemists had synthesized about 100 derivatives of aminomethylphosphonic acid as potential water-softening agents. Two were found to have weak herbicidal activity, and John E. Franz, a chemist at Monsanto, was asked to try to make analogs with stronger herbicidal activity. Glyphosate was the third analog he made. Franz received the National Medal of Technology of the United States in 1987 and the Perkin Medal for Applied Chemistry in 1990 for his discoveries.[25][26][27]. Monsanto developed and patented the use of glyphosate to kill weeds in the early 1970s and first brought it to market in 1974, under the brand name Roundup.”
There are diverse opinions regarding the effects of glyphosate on humans. On the one hand, the Cancer Center says that this chemical does not cause cancer. On the other hand, the World Health Organization indicated that it may cause cancer. As a result of the WHO’s comments many people sued Monsanto (now owned by Bayer … yeah that Bayer, the ones that make headache pills you need to take after Bayer gives you a headache). Monsanto/Bayer paid out $10 million to settle the lawsuits.
Here’s what else the Cancer Center has to say; “Manual removal: While it’s labor-intensive and potentially expensive, pulling weeds by hand approximately every two weeks is a safer alternative to using herbicides. Remove weeds early, before they establish a strong root system.”
They’re talking about land weeds, but the same is true with water weeds. Pull them up early and you should be good to go for the season. Sure, you have to do it every year, but then again you have to spray poison on weeds every year, too. Applying toxic chemicals to kill weeds we don’t like is not a one-shot deal. As is evident by the Department of Environmental Conservation’s initiative to spray almost a dozen lakes in Vermont with toxic herbicides in their effort to destroy a weed known as Eurasian Milfoil, they have to spray lakes annually and have done so for almost two decades. The weeds return with a vengeance, building up an immunity to whatever nasty chemical that we use.
There’s an older lady, Rebecca Gilbert, who has lived most of her life on Martha’s Vineyard. She has lived off plants that pop up around her. She has taken a much different approach to weeds than those who believe in their heart of hearts that poisoning weeds is the only answer.
From the Vineyard Gazette; “One of the definitions of a weed is a plant with a good survival strategy,” she said. ‘The ability to adapt makes plants able to evolve in ways that we as a species need to learn how to do.’”
I would have a lot more faith in a woman who has lived her life close to the earth and learned how all plants can provide some benefit as opposed to a chemical company that exists to make money.
Our state government has taken the position that some weeds are horrible and must be eliminated. Our lawmakers gave the Department of Environmental Conservation guidance two decades ago to eliminate invasive species (a weed). This is an impossible request. The DEC now dedicates a lot of time to finding the right chemical to kill milfoil while theoretically being safe for other plants and humans. For 17 years the DEC used a toxic chemical known as Sonar, and later Renovate. It took 17 years for the Health Department to declare that Sonar might be harmful to humans. A company called Sepro came to the rescue with ProcellaCOR, the new and improved chemical. ProcellaCOR is now in its fourth year of use. No long term data exists, but that’s not stopping advocates from promoting it.
The Lake Bomoseen Preservation Trust and the Lake Bomoseen Association are committed to spraying Lake Bomoseen with ProcellaCOR. We have no idea what we will learn about this toxic chemical as time goes on. Perhaps we should pay more attention to an elderly lady on Martha’s Vineyard and learn to live with weeds instead of trying to poison every weed we don’t like. Maybe we should start looking at the benefits of weeds and then we’ll see that it’s not as much of a problem that some would like you to think it is. Milfoil has never killed anything. Killing milfoil will, however, negatively impact wildlife.