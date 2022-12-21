“The Totality of My Desired Yuletide Acquisitions”
(*to the tune of “All I Want For Christmas”)
(with apologies to Mariah Carey)(and everyone else)
My Yuletide desired acquisitions list is not excessive,
There exists for me merely a solitary acquisition that must occur
My disposition regarding material goods is apathetic, not possessive,
Especially regarding gifts sheltered beneath a seasonal Douglas fir,
I simply desire to acquire you as a personal possession,
To a degree that exceeds that which you can conceivably comprehend through my expression.
Actualize my hopeful invocation of my preferred state of affairs like a supernatural creature from the Disney milieu:
The totality of my desired Yuletide acquisitions consists of you... (Affirmed,)
My Yuletide desired acquisitions list is not excessive,
I require merely a solitary acquisition that must occur (and my)
Disposition regarding material goods is apathetic, not possessive,
Especially regarding gifts sheltered beneath the seasonal Douglas fir,
Certes, I do not require the suspension of my hosiery
Upon the mantle of the hearth which houses flaming embers.
Neither Sinterklaas nor his Americanized derivations have contentment to expose to me
With the presentation of some childish amusement on the 25th of December.
I simply desire to acquire you as a personal possession,
To a degree that exceeds that which you can conceivably comprehend through my expression.
Actualize my hopeful invocation of my preferred state of affairs like a supernatural creature from the Disney milieu:
The totality of my desired Yuletide acquisitions consists of you
You, beloved.
Oh, I shall refrain from excessive requests during this Yuletide celebration,
Not even making my desire for crystalized precipitation understood. (and I)
I shall remain patiently in a state of perpetual stagnation
Beneath the Phoradendron Leucarpum variety of sandalwood.
I shall not enumerate a litany of desires as a missive to be received
At Kaffeklubben Island, the earth’s northernmost point, by Saint Nicholas,
I shan’t even forego my somnolence in order to auditorily perceive
The clicking of the magical caribou Rangifer Tarandus — which is not the sound they make, and is frankly ridiculous.
Because my sole desire is your presence this evening at this location,
Wrapping your appendages around me with sufficient pressure to threaten asphyxiation,
Does there exist some additional actionable item on which I can follow through?
Oh, beloved, the totality of my desired Yuletide acquisitions consists of you
You, beloved
Oh-oh, the ubiquitous electric luminosity devices are adjusted to maximal illumination (maximal illumination, beloved)
And the acoustic waves caused by the involuntary diaphragmatic contractions of pre-adolescents fill the atmosphere with their vibrations
(Oh, oh, affirmed)
And everyone seems to be vocalizing both tonally and breathily,
I auditorily perceive the tintinnabulation of the winter sledge’s idiophonic percussion accessories
Sinterklaas, I implore you to deliver to me the individual I most ardently require,
I beseech you, will you not deliver to me the beloved object of my desire?
Oh, my Yuletide desired acquisitions list is not excessive,
Indeed, this sole request is the entirety of those I am impelling
I merely desire to visually perceive my beloved — over whom I am obsessive--
Standing directly on the exterior of the portal marking the entrance to my dwelling
Oh, I simply desire to acquire you as a personal possession,
To a degree that exceeds that which you can conceivably comprehend through my expression.
Actualize my hopeful invocation of my preferred state of affairs like a supernatural creature from the Disney milieu:
Oh, beloved, The totality of my desired Yuletide acquisitions consists of you
You, beloved
The totality of my desired Yuletide acquisitions consists of you, beloved
(repeat last line ad nauseam)