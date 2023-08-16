Shakespeare once wrote, "A rose by any other name would smell as sweet."
But clearly this is not true. If someone says, "Here, smell this fragrant rose," it's still going to smell better than if someone says, "Here, smell this fragrant fartwillow," even if it's the same flower. Sometimes a name will influence our reaction to a smell. You might argue that a fartwillow is a ridiculous name for a flower, but there are other willows I could mention — actually, my editor has informed me that I cannot.
Still, my point stands; names absolutely do influence our reactions to things. And this is precisely why so many companies change their names. It's also why so many people change their names. Companies are, after all, made up of people. And so if we want to understand why companies do things, a good way to do that is to examine why people do things. Because people and companies change names, and often for the same reasons.
Mergers and acquisitions are the most common reasons for name changes. Acquisitions tend to just be a wholesale replacement of the old name with the new owner. Back in less enlightened times, this is largely how marriage worked, which is why women who married Bucky Goldstein were sometimes referred to as "Mrs. Bucky Goldstein." My old bank Fleet was bought out by BankBoston, and suddenly the BankBoston name was on all my accounts and the building. The old bank's identity was completely gone, like the free toasters for opening a new account.
As time went on, women were accorded a bit more personhood, and the woman who married Bucky Goldstein Jr. might change her name from Judy Adunet to Judy Goldstein. Likewise, if supermarket chain A&P merged with Stop&Shop, they could just call the company Stop&P.
Many modern mergers and acquisitions don't change names at all. Game companies like Double Fine can maintain their reputable name and independence and continue making fine games, even though they are now under the Microsoft umbrella. Similarly, these days many newlyweds keep their own full names, because they wish to maintain some independence and/or have already built reputations with those names.
Not that mergers and acquisitions are the only reasons for name changes. Sometimes a company changes their offerings such that the old name is no longer suitable. When the stereo equipment store "Sound of Music" began selling VCRs and other overstocked non-musical merchandise, they eventually rebranded as "Best Buy" so people didn't still think of them as a stereo store. Likewise, a Stephen who finds that they are happier not living as a man may decide to rebrand as a Stephanie to more accurately describe the person they have become.
Sometimes name changes are more nefarious. Famed serial killer Ted Bundy used aliases like "Chris Hagen" and "Officer Roseland" to avoid recognition so nobody would know how many lives he ruined and cut short. The same can be said for Corrections Corporation of America (motto: "Taking your freedom, for our profit"), which has rebranded as CoreCivic so you don't hear their name and immediately remember that they run private prisons with contracts that guarantee a certain minimum occupancy, which pressures states to lock more people up.
Of course, sometimes there's no good reason for a name change at all. Back when I was in elementary school, I remember reading Calvin and Hobbes and there were a few comic strips where he decided he wanted to be called "Calvin The Great." He began signing all his papers as "Calvin The Great" because he thought it made him look cool, even though it sounded dumb and his teachers all yelled at him for it, not to mention that nothing's less cool than desperately wanting to look cool.
In other news, Elon Musk has changed Twitter's name to X.