Vince is coming for you.
Maybe you don't think you need to be worried, because you don't even know anyone named Vince. That's not surprising, since it's no longer as common a name as it used to be. Nobody names their kid Vince any more, although they certainly did 60 years ago. Back then, every Tom, Dick, and Harry was named Vince. But now it's an old man name. Maybe you're an offended young 60-year-old named Vince thinking, "Hey, I'm not that old!"
But I have bad news for you: Old age comes faster than you think. In fact, old age is a guy named Vince.
When you're young, of course, old age is the furthest thing from your mind. It certainly was for me. People would tell me that if I wasn't careful, I'd have back problems and other health issues when I got old. But I ignored them because I was young, and I thought I was invincible.
Then I got Vinced.
Old age showed up with a vengeance, and suddenly everything hurts. I miss when the "Snap, Crackle, Pop" in the morning was my cereal instead of my bones. Here's a short and incomplete list of ways I've injured my back in the past decade:
* Helping a friend move furniture
* Shoveling snow
* Lifting a heavy box
* Putting a dish in the dishwasher
* Leaning over in my chair to pick up something I dropped
* Standing at my kitchen counter
* Sleeping
As you can see, there's a progression. In my late 30s, back injuries were still caused only by strenuous activities, whereas by my 40s it has become dangerous for me to get out of bed in the morning or even to stay in bed. And back pain is just the beginning. Old age is just an endless cavalcade of things you presumed would never happen to you.
I like wearing socks and sandals now. I'm not sure when it happened. One minute it was a thing that weird old people with no style did. Then Vince showed up with old age for me. Now in fall when it's a little too cold for bare feet but I'm not ready to give up the convenience of sandals for the annoyance of sneakers, I happily wear my socks and sandals like the fashion template I'm not.
And I make noises when I sit down now. Not the cool robot noises, either. Just the standard old man sitting down noises like "ah!" that signify a transition in phase state. These were things I thought happened to people much older than me. But it turns out, Vince showed up, and now I'm much older than me.
Thankfully, it's not all bad news. Another thing I presumed in my youth would never happen to me was love. But sure enough, through good fortune and some patient partners, I managed to find love. Don't get me wrong, I still hate Valentine's Day and think it's a terrible holiday designed to make everyone feel bad, spend money unnecessarily, or both. But the triumph of love is something worth celebrating. Indeed, it is celebrated in the Latin: "Amor Vincit Omnia", or literally, "Vince can be all lovely."
If I've learned one thing from getting older -- and I'm not sure I have, but just for the sake of argument, let's pretend -- it's that life happens to you whether you're ready or not. Sometimes this is something nice, like love. Other times, this is something less nice, like back pain. But either way, you're going to get older and your life is going to change. So you may as well try to enjoy today, because it's unclear what's going to happen tomorrow. And you don't have to be convinced now.
Just know that you'll be Vinced later.