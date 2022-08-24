We need to stop the whole universe thing.
And I don't mean that we need to stop our universe, although if you've been reading a lot of news lately it's certainly a reasonable conclusion to reach, with all the injustice and needless suffering and now people making death threats to children's hospitals. Obviously we've messed up somewhere along the way, although at least due to climate change we won't have to wait for a vengeful deity to wipe out humanity, because we'll do it ourselves.
But that isn't what this column is about. Leaving aside the planet full of awful things, my argument is simply that we've gone too far with tying all media into a single universe. And while many people are at fault for making this the default, I think no one would fault me if I primarily blame Disney, ever since they acquired Marvel.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is the poster child for everything that's gone wrong with the modern media landscape. Before the MCU (Making Connections Unnecessarily), there were certainly sequels and crossovers and spinoffs, but they didn't rely on the viewer having full knowledge of all connecting media. Many people sat down and watched the TV show Frasier and enjoyed it even if they had never seen Cheers. (Back in the 80s, you didn't have to have seen Cheers to know the theme song, it was just in your head by osmosis.)
That's not really how Marvel movies work any more. As someone who isn't a dedicated Marvel fan who has seen the other movies, you can't just go watch Avengers: Endgame and expect to enjoy it. (Arguably if you are a dedicated Marvel fan, you also can't expect to enjoy it, but this is a separate problem.) No, to really understand what's going on in Avengers: Endgame, you need to have watched literally 20 other Marvel movies which are all leading up to this massive universe-encompassing film. (Which, okay, I did.)
And that's only because the movie was released back in 2019, before Disney Plus had fully launched. Now that Disney has been making Marvel Cinematic Universe TV shows as well, they've been added to the syllabus. By the time the next Avengers movies are released in 2025, you'll need to devote a full college semester of study to watch the 35 movies and 20 seasons of TV shows necessary to really understand the universe of everything that's going on. I wish any of those numbers were exaggerated.
Not that it's any better with cliff notes. Disney's latest Obi-Wan Kenobi miniseries likewise relies on the viewer having seen a dozen Star Wars movies, but then also opens with a grueling five-minute pastiche of clips from various films just to "help" viewers who haven't seen the films. Except the snippets would seem completely confusing and random to anyone who hadn't seen the films, and were annoying and unnecessary for anyone who had seen the films, and in neither case were they useful to have in mind before watching the first episode, which included yet more flashbacks to other media. It's not just a TV show, it's part of a universe.
And now everybody's doing it. DC, not to be outdone, pulled all their heroes together in the DCEU (Derivative Cinema Exhausting Us) with various solo films culminating in Justice League. Or I guess, technically, culminating in the Flash himself zooming right into Southern Vermont to hide out, which may well be a plot point that you'll need to know to appreciate the movie when it releases next year.
Because now it's not just movies that are part of an extended universe, but personal media. Just like movies no longer stand alone because they're tied to seven other movies and a TV series, people can't just give you something enjoyable without tying it to everything else. Thanks to personal branding, people you meet at a party are promoting their Facebook, friends on Facebook want you to like and subscribe to their YouTube, and people on YouTube want you to get the full story on their podcast. By making everything part of a universe, we're losing the benefit of having things stand alone.
For more of my thoughts on this troubling development, please visit my website and subscribe to my newsletter.