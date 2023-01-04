The only thing worse than being cold is being cold and dumb, and the other week I realized that I was both.
It was December in New England, so of course I was cold. I've lived in New England my entire life, so I'm no stranger to cold weather. I know how winter works: Roads bad, shoveling annoying, me cold.
For these reasons I tend to walk less in winter, purchased one of those back-saver shovels so I only injure my back half the time shoveling instead of all the time, and had long ago acquired a huge warm comforter and warm blanket to put on my bed and keep me warm at night. This is a massive beast of bedding material which definitely gets the job done, when the job is keeping me from being cold at night. It works great as soon as I put it on my bed, which I technically hadn't done yet, and so I remained cold.
And dumb.
Why, you might ask, would a cold person in possession of a warm blanket fail to make use of it immediately to remedy the problem? Well, to be honest, I felt like I had to wait. As mentioned, I've been a New Englander my whole life, and there is an underlying sentiment that real New Englanders ought to be able to tough it out through a little cold weather without immediately pulling out all the stops.
For example, you don't turn on the heat in September merely because it's a little chilly, that's just the rule. You wait until it's actually cold, not just when you're cold, and you simply resolve to deal with the cold weather. This was somehow ingrained into my psyche as the proper way to exist in the world, and I know that many other lifelong New Englanders feel similarly.
But there's one very important difference between heat and a blanket: Heating costs are very expensive, while putting a blanket you already own onto your bed is free. So even if it does make sense to hold off on the heat in September (an axiom with which my partner is not always in agreement), there's no good reason to deny yourself a warm blanket.
I had a bad reason, though, which was that I felt like I wanted to save "the big guns" for when it got really cold in January, and shouldn't need the warm blanket yet. But my partner eventually convinced me that there's no benefit to denying myself warmth and comfort. There's no Purple Heart for being cold at night. Purple toes, occasionally. But if you are uncomfortable and literally have something called a comforter, it's worth overcoming the Puritanical instinct and not waiting to improve your life.
Just as the Three Amigos taught us that we all have our own El Guapo to fight against, we also all have our own comforter that could make our lives better. For some, that comforter is a more ergonomic desk chair. For others, it may be a daily afternoon walk that brings comfort. For me, my comforter is an actual comforter, a large piece of bedding filled with feathers.
But regardless of what your personal comforter may be, once you are aware of something that will make your life better, you don't have to wait for a particular astrological alignment or chronological milestone in order to actualize it. We don't need to save resolutions for new years, or put off buying home improvements for a special occasion. As a general principle, if you know the comforter will improve your existence, you should start using that comforter as soon as possible.
That's a blanket statement.
___________________
Seth Brown is an award-winning humor writer, the author of "From God To Verse", and has seen Three Amigos a plethora of times. His website is RisingPun.com