(*to the tune of "My Favorite Things", from The Sound of Music)
(*with apologies to Oscar Hammerstein and Julie Andrews)
Rainstorms on picnics that come as a bummer
Blazing hot temperatures most of the summer
Air we can't breathe thanks to fires happening
These are a few of my least favorite things
Noisy leaf blowers that run far too often
Post-nasal drip leading to endless coughin'
Ceaseless pandemic we're just accepting
These are a few of my least favorite things
People who never reply to a message
Loud angry yelling that causes more stressage
Internet outages while I'm streaming
These are a few of my least favorite things
When the dog bites, or there's dust mites
I may swear and curse
It's true I'm frustrated by all of these things
But it could still be much worse
---
Hurts when I walk, thanks to plantar fasciitis
Fingers hurt also, from painful arthritis
With my tinnitus, my ear sometimes rings
These are a few of my least favorite things
Nausea caused by acute acid reflux
Back pain which makes me think that being me sucks
Random sharp pains in my leg that can sting
These are a few of my least favorite things
As of last week, there's a pain in my shoulder
These things start happening as you get older
All of the ailments that aging can bring
These are a few of my least favorite things
When my mug breaks, when my tooth aches
When pain's in my head
I try to remember that it could be worse
At least I am still not dead
---
If you're alive, then you still have a treasure
Do something useful and seek out some pleasure
There are no bonus points for suffering
Life is too short for not enjoying things
Live your best life, dance, and swim in a Speedo
Binge funny shows, cool new games, and burritos
Improve someone's life and you'll feel like a king
That's probably the world's most useful thing
This of course won't stop the ceaseless frustrations
You'll be annoyed at life's dumb situations
Even zen masters find stuff maddening
Everybody has their least favorite things
When the week's tough, and things feel rough
You can take a hike
I try to ignore all my least favorite things,
And focus on what I like.