Canada Wildfires Worldwide Air Quality

(*to the tune of "My Favorite Things", from The Sound of Music)

(*with apologies to Oscar Hammerstein and Julie Andrews)

Rainstorms on picnics that come as a bummer

Blazing hot temperatures most of the summer

Air we can't breathe thanks to fires happening

These are a few of my least favorite things

Noisy leaf blowers that run far too often

Post-nasal drip leading to endless coughin'

Ceaseless pandemic we're just accepting

These are a few of my least favorite things

People who never reply to a message

Loud angry yelling that causes more stressage

Internet outages while I'm streaming

These are a few of my least favorite things

When the dog bites, or there's dust mites

I may swear and curse

It's true I'm frustrated by all of these things

But it could still be much worse

---

Hurts when I walk, thanks to plantar fasciitis

Fingers hurt also, from painful arthritis

With my tinnitus, my ear sometimes rings

These are a few of my least favorite things

Nausea caused by acute acid reflux

Back pain which makes me think that being me sucks

Random sharp pains in my leg that can sting

These are a few of my least favorite things

As of last week, there's a pain in my shoulder

These things start happening as you get older

All of the ailments that aging can bring

These are a few of my least favorite things

When my mug breaks, when my tooth aches

When pain's in my head

I try to remember that it could be worse

At least I am still not dead

---

If you're alive, then you still have a treasure

Do something useful and seek out some pleasure

There are no bonus points for suffering

Life is too short for not enjoying things

Live your best life, dance, and swim in a Speedo

Binge funny shows, cool new games, and burritos

Improve someone's life and you'll feel like a king

That's probably the world's most useful thing

This of course won't stop the ceaseless frustrations

You'll be annoyed at life's dumb situations

Even zen masters find stuff maddening

Everybody has their least favorite things

When the week's tough, and things feel rough

You can take a hike

I try to ignore all my least favorite things,

And focus on what I like.

Seth Brown is an award-winning humor writer, the author of "From God To Verse," and knows what Admiral Ackbar would say while watching the Sound of Music. His website is RisingPun.com.

