Dear Anytown Parents,
We know you're very excited to get back to school, or more accurately, to have the kids back at school so you can have a few uninterrupted minutes of quiet in your own house. Well, we're excited too! Allow us to introduce ourselves: We are the Governmental Oversight Office Bowdlerizing Educational Reading Stuff, and we'll be making new rules for schools here in Anytown, USA.
Some of you have probably been worried about the endless reports of school shootings over the past few years, but we want to reassure you that we have no intention of supporting any restrictions on easy access to firearms for you, your children, your neighbor's children, or the local disgruntled teenager who has been watching 10 hours a day of misogynistic YouTube videos. We are pushing to get more guns into classrooms this year, because if having an entire trained, funded, and armed police department in the hallways can't stop a mass shooter, obviously a public school teacher with a handgun in the classroom is the answer.
Unfortunately, handguns will use up the entirety of this year's budget for our school system, so we won't have any funding for art supplies, notebooks, or pencils, but we encourage parents to support your child's teacher through the GoFundMe link they will inevitably be posting, since we're also once again freezing the wages of the teachers who have elected to stay with us. We have seen a few more teachers this year leave for higher paying jobs in the private sector, such as barista or waiter, but almost all of our substitute teachers are literate, so there's nothing to worry about.
We've also heard a lot of COVID concerns, with the latest variants spreading more rapidly than ever, and expected to hit hard once the school year starts up again. Numerous scientific studies have demonstrated severe long term health effects from children catching COVID, and have shown that good ventilation and masking are both effective at reducing the infection rate. So feel free to wear a mask in your car and keep the windows down. Obviously, here at school we won't be requiring masks and there remains no good ventilation.
But we do care about protecting your children, specifically from anything "woke." If you don't know what that word means, "woke" refers to any content which acknowledges that black people or LGBT people exist. Even if that existence is in a fantasy world. For example, that new Lord of the Rings miniseries has characters played by non-white actors, which is woke and not historically accurate/realistic in the way that dragons, wizards, elves, and potatoes are.
We want to protect children from wokeness, which is why we're banning hundreds of books from your school libraries, such as award-winning graphic novels about a black seventh grader having a tough time at a new mostly-white school. Our all-white school board has deemed this not relatable. We are, of course, also banning CRT (Critical Race Theory) from our schools for suggesting that institutions could ever be racist.
Which is not to say that no Black history will be taught in public school classrooms. Schoolchildren will continue to learn about Martin Luther King Jr. during Black history week (we will be cutting down from a full month), although all passages in each textbook will be carefully edited by the Governmental Oversight Office Bowdlerizing Educational Reading Stuff to avoid any wokeness or CRT.
So naturally, we'll be teaching that MLK's nonviolent protests were all very popular at the time — the true measure of the righteousness of a protest — which was why the FBI liked him so much and even sent him fan mail. And we'll be focusing exclusively on his fight for justice, without getting into the messy questions of what injustices he was fighting, who put them in place and benefitted from them, or what effects those injustices have had over time. Everyone loves a hero, but we don't want to make anyone a villain.