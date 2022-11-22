With Thanksgiving rapidly approaching, many people will soon be telling turkeys to get stuffed, and then inviting guests to come get stuffed as well. But arguably, the origin of Thanksgiving was not with the pilgrims, but with one man being told by the pilgrims to get stuffed. And that man was named Roger Williams.
Many of us were taught in school that the pilgrims came to America for religious liberty, which might fool you into thinking that the pilgrims were cool rebels. But nothing could be further from the truth. The pilgrims were Puritans who were both fuddy and duddy, as proven by the pants test. Cool rebels wear their pants sagging low. Old-fashioned traditionalist grandfathers wear their pants pulled up high. Now recall that the pilgrims wore their belt buckles on their hats.
Indeed, the pilgrims' idea of religious liberty was, "everyone should be free to worship as we want." And Roger Williams came along and said, "Don't you mean, everyone should be free to worship as they want?" And the pilgrims told him, "Get stuffed," and exiled him from the Massachusetts Bay colony. He fled to the southwest to what is now Narragansett Bay, where he befriended the native Americans (Native Americans) such as the Wampanoag and their sachem Massasoit.
Williams was impressed by the hospitality of the Wampanoag, which only strengthened his belief that all humans had a right to religious freedom, including women and Native Americans. And while this was unpopular with the Puritan pilgrim leaders, it was in this spirit of freedom and equality that the first Thanksgiving feast occurred.
This was the genesis of the principles that would come to define America. Equality under the law. Freedom of religion and association, as laid out in the First Amendment. And claiming to believe in liberty but then when other people try to avail themselves of the same liberty, telling them, "Get stuffed!"
That's why it's so seasonally appropriate to see everything that has happened on Twitter lately. Elon Musk loved making fun of things on Twitter so much that he bought the site and posted, "Comedy is now legal on Twitter." Then he decided that the blue checkmark of verification was too stringently protected, and that anyone should be able to buy a checkmark and have some fun. Then a lot of people bought checkmarks, changed their Twitter name to Elon Musk, and made fun of him. And he told them, "Get stuffed."
But of course the best example of the Thanksgiving stuffing is Thanksgiving itself. Every year, we hear about the "War on Christmas", how unconscionable it is that people might try to minimize a holiday, never mind that Christmas advertising, music, decorations, everything, are ubiquitous for the entire month of December and beyond, an official one-day holiday that in reality lasts at least a month (and feels like a year for anyone working retail who has to listen to the holiday music every day). The claim is simple: A holiday is important and should be respected and acknowledged.
But good luck trying to get those same people to acknowledge any other winter holidays. Kwanzaa and Chanukah? Forget about it. Even the most traditionally American of holidays, Thanksgiving itself, is basically trampled by Christmas, which extends its advertising, music, and tree-lightings further back into November every year. And when asked for a moratorium on Christmas revelries until we finish November and the Thanksgiving season, the response is always, "Get stuffed!"
Which, to be fair, is the purpose of Thanksgiving after all. I will indeed be stuffing myself with turkey to celebrate that most American of holidays. And while I may be continually annoyed by people who want liberties for themselves and not for others, I content myself to remember that their heads are up ... well, to be more historically accurate, let us say that their belt buckles are on their hats.