Last week we acquired a pet cricket.
This may come as a surprise to my longtime readers, who know that generally speaking, I prefer not to be responsible for any other living organism, including plants. I can kill a cactus by not giving it enough water, so I certainly never had any desire to own a cat or dog. The only pet I've ever owned was fish -- mainly because they always have plenty of water -- although I did manage to kill them all anyway. I am nothing if not consistent.
Perhaps I should clarify that we did not set out to acquire a pet cricket. It just sort of happened late one night, when my partner and I were discussing how loud the crickets were with the windows open, and then we closed the window and noted that there remained a very loud cricket. I'm no dolphin -- frankly, I'm not even convinced life has a porpoise -- but even without echolocation I managed to narrow down the suspected cricket area to the kitchen.
Unfortunately, narrowing down the suspected cricket location (which, incidentally, would make a decent name for a rock band) any further than that was a more difficult exercise. This was mainly because the cricket, who was chirping loudly enough to hurt my ears in the adjacent room, would immediately stop chirping when I walked into the kitchen and turned on the light. And then after I turned off the light and left the kitchen and sat back down on my couch to pick up the book I was reading, I'd get a few paragraphs in before the chirping started again. If you are familiar with the Looney Tunes character Michigan J. Frog, this was sort of like that, only with less singing. Call him Bennington J. Cricket.
After an hour of playing hide and go chirreep, I had managed to eliminate the middle of the floor as the cricket's hiding spot. Turns out, I'm not very good at hide and go chirreep. But I think maybe it's in a tiny gap between the cabinet and the wall? Or maybe under and behind the fridge? Or maybe under the floorboards, pulsating like a very loud telltale heart, presumably to get me to confess that I have eaten lots of food with cricket salt and liked it?
I don't know. What I do know is that I can't find the dang thing, and apparently it lives here now. This was very much not a kitchen guest I wanted, but compared to the other pests we've had in our kitchen, I can't complain too much. Crickets are essentially harmless, just very noisy. If you had them as neighbors, you mostly wouldn't mind.
Because ultimately, you can judge a critter in your kitchen the same way you'd judge a neighbor. Ironically, when I moved to North Adams 20 years ago I actually had a neighbor whose name was Cricket (or at least, that's how he introduced himself). And indeed, just like a real cricket, he was a little noisy at times and sometimes made me worry and never seemed to be wearing a shirt, but mostly didn't bother me.
Certainly that's a step up from the mice who have plagued our kitchen in the past. We've thankfully never had a neighbor who ate our food and then left their poop all over the place, although it is a good reminder for everyone to lock your doors just in case. But while we've used traps to kill the mice that were plaguing our kitchen, it would seem unnecessarily cruel to launch such a crusade against a bug whose only crime was being a little noisy.
It's just not cricket.