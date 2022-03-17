The world is run by hypocrites.
You could call it a “Hypocracy,” if you wanted to spend the next week trying to convince everyone (including your computer’s spell-checker) that you haven’t just made a typo. To save time, perhaps call it a “Hypocrisy-ocracy.” The hypocrites are in charge, as evidenced by their sudden realization after decades of similar situations that no country’s civilian population should have to endure bombing, and that refugees have suffered terribly and deserve our aid and support. These are long-standing truths, only recently (and likely temporarily) embraced.
Our leaders have two sets of standards for the same situation, as they do for every situation. Nominating judges in the final year of a president’s term? Meddling in the internal politics of other countries? Fine for us to do, awful when they do it. Demanding consequences for a decade-old social media post? Harshly sentencing someone who broke a minor law? They must be held to account, we deserve a break. This is how the world operates, because it is run by hypocrites.
In theory, I should appreciate the representation. After all, when it comes to my writing, I am a bit of a hypocrite.
Last week I replied to someone online trying to decide what video game to play next, and suggested that they didn’t need to play the previous games in a series to enjoy the newest game. Meanwhile, when I wanted to play the popular video game “The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt,” I felt like I needed to play the first two games. But before I could play the first two games, I decided I also had to read all eight of the original novels. So I ended up reading eight novels, and then three graphic novels, and then watching the Netflix series, and then playing the two older games, before finally feeling I had earned the right to play Witcher 3. But you should just start right in with it.
I advised a fellow writer last week that it is important to prioritize personal writing, rather than only focusing on work you are being paid to do. Meanwhile, I’ve spent the past few years focused on my freelance writing, and have made zero progress on the boardgaming book I started a decade ago. (A big Risk of freelancing is that it can have a Monopoly on your time and gain Dominion over your life.)
I’m also a bit of a hypocrite when it comes to my media consumption. I want my information in written form, pretty much always. I hate when I search for a simple piece of information online that should be just a few paragraphs long (maybe with a chart), and all I can find is a 23-minute video from a dude who apparently loves the sound of his own voice. I don’t often listen to podcasts because they take far too long and the people are never saying anything useful. I have also hosted or co-hosted no fewer than three different podcasts, where I generally blathered and made jokes for 23 minutes without saying anything useful.
Because my house is already full of books, and my partner is a librarian who brings me books all the time, I rarely buy books these days. I just hope most people aren’t like me, since I hope to make a living from selling my books.
So I’m definitely a bit of a hypocrite, although I still consider myself less of a hypocrite than the people who insist they believe in the sanctity of life and that children are the future, but then remove youth suicide prevention resources from the Texas state website or block the waivers necessary for schools to continue providing food to hungry children.
Oh, that reminds me of one more piece of writing advice I give to would-be humor writers: It’s important not to get so political that your anger and annoyance overbalances the humor, or your piece will end up as an unfunny rant.