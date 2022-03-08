Welcome, my faithful flock! Thank you for joining me today in the founding of this new church, which I hope will spread the religion of Nowism all over the world. It is a religion which, appropriately, I have just come up with right now. If I picked a religion that already exists, other people might claim to know more about it than me. But by inventing a new religion, I am automatically the world’s foremost expert on it.
People are constantly reinterpreting and reinventing religion, and religious leaders can fall all over the spectrum between “self-aggrandizing blowhard who just wants an excuse for the biases they already had” and “genuine humanitarian who wants a better life for all humans.” Since I am sometimes both, I figured I should have my own religion. If L. Ron Hubbard can do it, why not me?
Thus, now is the time for Nowism, the religion for the modern world. Nowism is about creating a better world right now. With looming wars, continuing pandemic and escalating climate crisis, we can’t wait for an afterlife or even for next year. We’ve got to make life better right now.
That’s why here at the Church of the Holy Moley, the sacrament is not unleavened bread or tasteless wafers, but pure Vermont maple syrup. Some may view this as a cheap cynical ploy that panders to the good people of Vermont, which couldn’t be further from the truth. If you’re familiar with maple syrup prices, you’ll know this is an expensive cynical ploy. That’s probably why most religions go with matzoh and wafers. Or fasting — now that’s cost-efficient.
But life is short, so it may as well be sweet. And speaking of short and sweet, we definitely won’t be needing a long list of commandments. As the prophet George Carlin taught us, a lot of those commandments are redundant or unnecessary. You are free to worship whatever gods you like, and unlike some churches that tell you to rest on the sabbath but then expect you to show up, the Church of the Holy Moley is fully socially distanced, so your sabbath is yours to do with as you like.
The only commandment in the Church of the Holy Moley is “Try really hard not to make anyone’s life worse, and sometimes make life better when you can.” Sure, you could argue that this isn’t so different from Jesus’s “Love thy neighbor” or Rabbi Hillel’s “What is hateful to you, do not do unto others,” but sometimes those get lost amidst all the other rules, which is why Nowism keeps things simple with just the one commandment. Plus we save on printing costs.
You’re also allowed to think whatever you want. Coveting is fine, as long as you don’t act on it. Nowism is a religion that values action over thought, which is why we don’t distinguish between people who give charitably because they are humble servants of humanity trying to make the world a better place and those who give charitably to get more points.
Did I mention the points system? All actions that benefit humanity and make life better for people give you Good Person Points. Unlike in the show “The Good Place,” these points don’t determine anything about the fate of your soul, but enough points will get you achievements that you can post on your profile. Nowism, as mentioned, is a religion for the modern era.
I hope that explains what we’re trying to do here at the Church of the Holy Moley. We welcome adherents of any other religion or no religion at all. Jews, Christians, Hindus, Muslims, Atheists, all are welcome. And if any Buddhists wish to attend our services, if anyone asks you if you follow any particular religion, you can say:
“Now and Zen.”