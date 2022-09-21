With all the problems of the world in the past few years, it can be tempting to wax nostalgic for the halcyon days gone by. It can also be tempting to give up on society, pack all your belongings, and go live in the woods. But then we remember there are bears, and it gets cold in winter, so we get more nostalgic for our youth.
Regardless, it’s easy to look to the past when the alternative is to contemplate the future. But there’s an old saying, “You can’t go home again, especially when home is decades in the past and you don’t have a time machine.” People never remember old sayings in their entirety, but the point stands: We will never be children again. But in a desperate bid for happiness, we can still try the same activities and see how they go.
* Jumping into a leaf pile
Not only do you need a lot more leaves to have this feel markedly different from just flinging your old and ramshackle body onto the ground, but the joy of jumping into leaves is significantly diminished when you’re the one who has to clean them up later. 2/10, with a +2 bonus if you make the kids clean it up.
* Staying up past your bedtime
One of the problems with adulthood is that in your personal life, you are your own boss (pending current Republican legislation), meaning that whenever you break a rule, you are only rebelling against yourself. Which tends to dull the thrill of rebellion. Staying up past your bedtime is generally something you do out of necessity and then regret the next day. 2/10.
* Using crayons
Although most children seem to be able to enjoy art for art’s sake, by the time we reach adulthood, most of us have been conditioned to commodify everything, and thereby drain any joy from something like coloring if we feel our skill is not at a sufficient threshold. 1/10 for cynics, 3/10 for hippies, 5/10 for people who have artistic talent.
* Stomping in puddles
Pointless without the proper accoutrements. 1/10 normally, 4/10 if you are wearing any sort of stomp augmentation device.
* Making tracks/designs in freshly-fallen snow
Vandalism without the mess. Leaving your mark on the world, in a non-destructive and potentially artistic way, and still reconnecting with nature. Not too shabby. 6/10
* Eating spoonfuls of pure sugar
Without the adult forbidding you from this, it’s not quite as satisfying — at least in this pure form where it’s too sickly-sweet. 1/10, although...
* Eating lots of candy
No longer limited to whatever you luck into on Halloween, you can now buy your favorite candy whenever you want, and eat as much as you want. Sometimes, adulthood is all it’s cracked up to be. 6/10
* Dressing up in costume
Especially now that you can afford your own candy, being forced to dress up in costume is terrible. However, *choosing* to dress up in costume just because you can and want to is awesome. 1/10 under duress, 7/10 done with volition.
* Saying rude words describing bodily functions or associated parts
By this point these words may be less entertaining to most people, although some people continue to find them hilarious. 3/10 for normies, 5/10 for comedians and podcasters
* Hosting tea parties with pretend food and pretend guests
More likely to get you committed than to bring you happiness. If you want to eat something that’s not real food, stick to McDonald’s. 1/10.
* Running around screaming for no reason whatsoever
Generally unpopular with adults, although recently back in vogue whenever media depicts a completely imaginary character as anything but white. 4/10, apparently.
* Yelling “Ice Cream” really loudly when you hear the ice cream truck coming
My partner still does this and it makes me smile every time. 10/10.