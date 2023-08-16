BENNINGTON — I’ve recently covered a lot of animal abuse stories in the paper. The sad story of the Siberian husky that lived his days inside a cramped, trash-filled car broke my heart.
“Chad” was, up until he was removed last summer, cared for by an older gentleman who drove back and forth from his home in Connecticut to Vermont, the dog sitting in the passenger seat on top of what was reported to be covered in trash, rotting food and so many possessions and papers that, according to a judge, “the casual viewer could see Chad’s whole body just by looking through the passenger window.”
I’ve been a pet owner for most of my adult life — from several rescues to purebreds, mostly large breeds. The thought of a dog the size of a Siberian husky trying to squeeze on top of a cramped, trash-filled seat for hours, being made to stay in that same position as the owner shopped on a hot and sunny June afternoon with no available water, was more than I could understand. Court records revealed that the dog was so weak in the hind legs that when he was finally removed, he could hardly stand, falling over from weakness and malnutrition.
After the court decision to permanently remove “Chad” was released, I reached out to Bennington County State's Attorney Erica Marthage for comment. She told me that she’d seen many of these types of cases over her years as a prosecutor and believes that in many, the owners truly did love their pets. But in quite a few instances, those individuals were themselves struggling with issues we don’t necessarily see -- poverty, mental illness, housing issues, food insecurity. For those individuals, owing these animals becomes more of a challenge to meet the standards of care that we have become accustomed to.
“I think it's a situation where I have had cases over the last 20 years where the people that are neglecting their pets in this way genuinely love and want the companionship of that animal, but they just can't provide it,” Marthage said. “And overwhelmingly, they're unable to meet their basic needs, but they want to have a pet. And it's hard because people might be affected by poverty and other things. It's very hard for them to take care of themselves. Some of it is an awareness issue, not because it's a willful mistake or neglect, but an inability to make rational decisions about another living being.”
She told me that in cases where it rises to the level of neglect or abuse, animals must be protected. But she thinks it also indicates underlying issues for the individual, who might be trying to just feed themselves.
“I think that there's something innate about having an animal companion, and for some people in particular, maybe that's all they have.”
Then she hit me with something I wasn’t expecting.
“You know, we see this all the time with children,” she said.
What? I hadn’t thought about it in that way. Covering the courts for the newspaper on a daily basis, I see a lot of criminal cases, some involving children. But many cases involving the everyday lives of many of Bennington’s children are rightly adjudicated behind closed doors in the Family Court system, and not open to the public.
I know from raising four kids — in part as a single dad — that the struggle parents face in trying to do the right thing can be overwhelming. Many real-world factors can and do sometimes fall out of your control, including loss of a job, inflation, health concerns, outside influences like drugs and gangs, stable housing, mental health issues, violence in the community, having a vehicle break down, childcare options that are affordable and don’t create anxiety, and never feeling like there’s enough money left over at the end of the month.
In short, just trying to keep your and your family’s collective heads above the high-water mark can be overwhelming, especially in single-parent homes with limited resources.
Many of the lucky ones in our larger community never know that struggle, just as many never see what our neighbors struggle with. To just survive and get to the next day can seem impossible when the proverbial stink constantly hits the fan.
Back in the summer of 2022, I covered a police raid here in Bennington. As the police in full riot gear made their way up the steps of a suspected drug location, I spotted several children in bare feet and no shirts who had been innocently playing on the sidewalk just feet away from what was happening. They stopped and watched as the police broke down the door and ran inside to make their arrests on a search warrant.
I took a photo of these young kids — some barely old enough to understand what was happening — their faces staring at the scene playing out in front of them. I wondered about their lives and the parents who love them. Other children never see these kinds of things because of money or just plain luck of the draw.
I wondered about my own kids and how their lives were insulated from many of the raw things these children were experiencing.
I thought also of the young adult struggling with mental health issues, brandishing a metal rod toward police from a second-floor window on Main Street, threatening and menacing violence. On the surface, it all seemed so cut and dried — an arrest, maybe time locked up, a plea deal. Soon after that story appeared, I received a call from a close family member of that young adult.
“You have no idea the struggle we have been through, trying to get him the help he needs when there are no viable options available. It’s broken our whole family.”
Just to be clear, I know there will always need to be consequences. Leaving a dog in a hot car without water and waving a weapon at police officers is never OK. But maybe some understanding and compassion can go a long way here. Perhaps that kid on the street mixed up in drugs and violence had two strikes before he or anyone else ever realized.
Due to our own biases and life experiences, we can never truly know what others go through. It’s so convenient to judge — the drug addicts, the police trying to maintain order and safety in our community amid violence, poverty, anger, and mental health struggles.
That dog owner, those kids, that young man, the police, our whole community suffers unless we take the time to really walk in another’s shoes without judgment, and instead, with plenty of empathy for the other.