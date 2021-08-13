I’m told that when we start in life we do not see ourselves as separate from the whole of life. We and Life are One.
Sometime we notice that we are an individual with limits, needs, and abilities. We cry out MY needs and wants, and we get the idea that, “I AM Somebody!”
But WHO am I? Right off someone gives us a NAME to tell us who we are. The Bible tells us that naming is a great power! Sometimes we are named to boss us around, or to stop us. “Marshall” brought me to a halt! Sometimes we’re named to tell us we are loved., like when I was called “Marsh,” or my Grammie called me, “Marshie.” OTHER people shape our very nature, for better and for worse, our identity.
Who defined YOU when you were growing? A parent or grandparent, teacher, neighbor, friends? What did they tell you… about yourself? Good Boy! Bad girl! Or? We often believe what our world is telling us.
Then sometime, maybe at age two, we take our own hand at defining. We discover our own power and repeatedly test it with one word. Remember the word? NO!
When I was a parent it felt like an awful thing - this persistent rebellion. Later I came to believe that this resistance was a GOOD thing. The people shaping me had helped me to believe that I COULD assert my SELF and influence my world. As a pastor I told parents facing the terrible twos… and fours and teens and beyond, “You have done a good job! You worked to grow a strong sense of self in your child. Now they are practicing that strength with you!” Easy to say. Hard to welcome when you are the parent!
Then comes the big experiment with identity, adolescence. We make a prison break, great or small. We try out different selves from the ones assigned to us. We experiment. I was a kind helper AND an angry resister, a Goldwater Republican AND an anti-war conscientious objector. We try to find out for ourselves. “Who Am I?” What identities did you try as a teenager and young adult? All through our lives we are seeking to re-define our self. The more diverse our identity the more resilient we are, the more able we are to bounce back when some part of our identity is threatened, bruised, or crushed.
Sometimes our sense of self takes hard hits: injuries to our body and soul like war, abuse, judgments by others. One of the great callings of faith communities is to offer healing love and support to each person as we take each step on life’s battlefields, sometimes encountering land mines physical, mental, or spiritual. When we stand WITH our sisters and brothers we all tend to discover courage and a new, diverse sense of self.
Then we start getting Older. Someone told me that at 25 our bodies turn a corner and start deteriorating. As we age we take more big hits: a major illness or injury, a divorce, a job loss...
Abilities are ripped from us, or slowly slip away, and once again we struggle to redefine, “Who Am I?” now that I’m no longer who I used to be. One day I asked a dear clergy friend of mine, “How are you doing, Ray?” He laughed his bouncy Irish laugh, then responded. “Marsh, I’m dying on the installment plan.” We laughed together uproariously! Funny and not!
Aging and dying can be pretty scary and/or depressing. “Who am I?” again flashes on the screen. It feels like I’m afloat in the wide ocean. Some people are paralyzed. Some fight it.
And some seem to open and embrace the losses, this ending or transition, with Trust.
I’m trying to adopt their example. This whole aging process, gentle or abrupt, wants to teach us something. We are returning HOME… to the whole of life from which we came.
As a Catholic sister said in a matter of fact way of her friend who had died, “Oh, she returned to God.” Could we embrace this late part of our adventure in this outer life as “dying on the installment plan?” Could we laugh and lean into this with trust as our return home. Might we experiment with trading in the separate self we have worked so long to shape for oneness with the Divine, with the Womb of Life from which we first came? Could we welcome our new adventure and DIVE into the ocean of Love and Greater Life with trust?
Marsh Hudson-Knapp is a member of Second Congregational Church and the Greater Bennington Interfaith Council, and welcomes your responses at MRHudsonknapp@gmail.com