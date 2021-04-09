You may know I have been inspired by a farmer in North Dakota named Gabe Brown. He has rediscovered some of what our Native American forebearers knew ages ago… about a relationship with Earth.
It’s funny. People all around the world hear Gabe tell about how he interacts with the Life in the soil of his farm. And they get enthused. It’s actually contagious. Gabe sees the systems of Life dancing together in the soil because he practices an energizing calling from the Life Force: OBSERVE!
I think it’s Gabe’s life path. Always observing.
What’s his secret tool? One of them is a shovel. I’ve been known to like shovels too, for spreading earthy stuff.
But Gabe, wherever he goes observing, looking at a farm, talking with a farmer, has to stop and get out his what? His shovel! Why?
Why of all the things in the world is he so enamored of a shovel?
Well Gabe does a lot of traveling and he’s ALWAYS on the lookout for God, or the Love Force or the inborn divine wisdom, or whatever words you use to point toward the miraculous way life that forever works to bring wholeness, balance, healing. Another friend of mine is always looking for “wholesomeness.” And he keeps finding it!
Gabe and my friend are caught up in what the Hebrew Psalm prayer-singers discovered. “O taste… And see… How GOOD God is!”
Last night Cindy and I were sitting at the table trying to put together all the new things we are discovering about gardening in harmony with earth. We were struggling to make a plan for our gardens this year. So many new possibilities are before us: cover crops, intercropping, mycorrhizal fungi, the miles of miraculous life-forces weaving together in an amazing, dynamic processes previously unnoticed by us… right under our feet! But we no longer feel the scrumptious divinity in soil since our feet are shod, shoe-sealed, separating us from the miracles.
So that night we were fully engaged in observing all this mouth-wide-open majesty in earth when Cindy demanded, “Stop.” “Listen!” And we were quiet. She opened the door to the chilly outdoors. “Brr!” I thought but managed to stifle. “Hear it?” she whispered. The young Barred Owl who was born last year over near Old Military Road has been hanging out in the woods behind us. Calling out to the dark world she sang a song to our souls. “Whooo…” And our hearts leapt… hearing the voice – calling.
Poet Gerard Manley Hopkins spoke this heart-stirring truth. “The world is charged with the grandeur of God!” Dig it! Taste it! See it! Divine wholeness. Get out your shovel. Stop and listen! Nothing less than The Holy is calling to YOU! Savor her living presence.
Recently I went on the River Walk to be one of a stirred-up community who is committed to reclaim that path along the Walloomsac River where a young mother was murdered not long ago. Lots of people came out. We hoped for 10 people at the most, and maybe 70 of us discovered each other in the Depot Park and wound our way along the springtime river.
And it happened!
What? Community. Love. I don’t know that there was romance. Though it’s not impossible. But there was a pulsating savoring of Life with friends new and longtime- young and old. A young couple wanted to introduce me to their little son. What a miracle how a whole person grows! How does that tiny seed, enfolded in deep human care, unfold like a butterfly into a precious human being- observing, tasting, seeing with fresh eyes and heart and fingers?
We were standing on Holy Ground. Heaven had opened up… in Bennington… on the Walloomsac River Walk. Right where death had taken a terrible toll. In a way Easter happened again… reminding us: the Life Force is unstoppable. And all around and within us… in the birds, and earth, and skies, and in EVERY PERSON YOU AND I WILL EVER MEET.
Death and destruction confront us daily: in cries and groans from our aging or wounded body, in the environment being assaulted by our sins, in dangerous and discouraging mental illness, in violence and wounding injustices of untold numbers. AND… God/Life/Love Force is never done with fresh starts, new unveilings, surprising discoveries. For you own souls sake don’t miss it!
One last story. I am Irish, and I had the privilege of spending time exploring that Mother land.
One thing shocked me in the best way (in addition to the unearned hospitality and welcoming curiosity that made my heart dance). I spent time on the Dingle Peninsula – a tongue of land extending out into the ocean a brief 30 miles. In that tiny space Irish folks have identified and set apart three THOUSAND sacred, ancient, spiritual spaces. Everywhere we turned we ran into a holy well, a stone circle, the foundation of a place where folk have connected with the Divine for thousands of years. And people were open, noticing the spiritual still, revering that Holy Presence.
Oh Bennington and Pownal and all around! More and more may we open our eyes and see! Open our ears and hear! Get out our shovels, take off our shoes, and savor. We are ALIVE… perhaps even kneeling… on Holy Ground.
The unstoppable divine miracle of Love is calling like that owl to you. Open your heart and feel it! Let it pound once again! And again! And Again!