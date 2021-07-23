I’ve been the rabbi of Congregation Beth El, here in Bennington, on and off, for the last 27 years. I was the rabbi for 12 years before I retired in 2006 as rabbi emeritus to pursue non-pulpit opportunities. A few years later I stepped back in as the interim rabbi, and as fate would have it, I am once again filling in as the interim rabbi, hopefully for the last time. Concurrent with most of those years I was also an active member of the Bennington Fire Department. I joined as chaplain in 2001, with the provision that I could train to become an actual firefighter. Over the years I took hundreds of hours of firefighting courses, responded to countless calls, became a fire instructor teaching fire fighters in Africa, and eventually rose through the ranks to the position of Deputy Chief. Last winter, I semi-retired to focus on training and fire prevention and, as the expression goes, because I was out straight with all of my other work.
It may come as a surprise to you that there are actually quite a few similarities between a volunteer fire department and a congregation. First and foremost, fire departments and faith communities are there for people at what are often the worst moments in their lives. In a similar vein, both have sophisticated and intricate funeral rituals. (National guidelines for fire service related funerals run 20 pages long!) And of course, each has their own unique sacred space: firehouses for firefighters, synagogues, churches, mosques, gurdwaras, for example, for religious folk. These observations aside, there are three main similarities that I’ve experienced over the past few decades.
First, for better or for worse, both the fire service and faith communities are tradition-driven. While traditions are beautiful and important, a willingness to change is even more important for survival and relevance. Unfortunately, many volunteer fire departments, and faith communities alike swear by the motto, “this is how we’ve always done it.” Alas, because of this resistance to change, both the fire service and faith communities putting those who count on them at great risk. The “this is how we’ve always done it” mentality makes it challenging to implement important and necessary innovations. But perhaps more importantly, it also contributes to the reason why both faith communities and the fire service struggle to attract and retain young people.
As those of us who spend time within faith communities know, young people are often scarce. The same is true of many volunteer fire departments. Firefighting is a young person’s game. Indeed, it is not uncommon for volunteer fire departments to be shut down due to failure to change and/or due to insufficient staff to safely operate. Needless to say, when this happens it puts a community at great risk. In the world of religious organizations, resisting change might not be life and property threatening, but it can leave people bereft of important spiritual and religious support.
And yet both faith communities and the fire service must navigate necessary innovation and change alongside the importance of longstanding rituals, rules, and practices. Religions, certainly Judaism, operate with specific set of distinct rituals, rules and practices. We consider these essential to defining us as a group of people who behave in certain ways and have shared values. Some of these are shared by all Jews, for example the importance of the Torah and Shabbat. Some are more particular to specific congregations, regions or denominations. Of course, these all evolve over time and so we are constantly adapting them as we go along. The fire service also operates with a set of distinct rituals, rules and practices. Some of these, such as those found in the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) guidelines, are shared by all fire departments in North America, at least in theory. Every department, again in theory, is supposed to operate following a specific set of guidelines known Standard Operating Guidelines, or simply S.O.G.s Woe to the fire department that willfully, or out of ignorance, ignores the NFPA guidelines or fails to follow its S.O.G.s and suffers a serious injury or death. Without the distinct rituals, rules and practices both professions become three-ring circus where anything goes.
The importance of good leadership is one more common denominator fire departments have with faith communities. In fact, the quality of organizational leadership is determinative to every organization. Good, high quality leadership is crucial to the operations of all organizations. Many a faith community has come apart due in no small part to ineffective leadership. The same can be said for just about any organization, including fire departments.
When a fire department lacks good leadership, this is especially worrisome. An Incident Commander holds the lives of her firefighters and others in her hands. Firefighting, the rabbinate and other forms of ministry are true vocations. Running into burning buildings or chanting from the Torah or delivering sermons might not be right for you.
There are many different ways to be of service in your community. I encourage you to heed the call to be in service you feel in your soul, whatever it may be. The world needs you.
Rabbi & Chaplain Howard A Cohen (Dep. Chief ret.)
P.S. The Bennington Fire Department is still selling reflective numbers to make it easier for first responders to find your house in the middle of the night. To get your numbers email bennfirenumbers@gmail.com and leave a message for me.