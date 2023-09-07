In the last few months I’ve been given reminders. Take the light now shining on the dash of our 1994 truck. A red light blares, “Brake.” It started shining soon after Cindy and I heard a dragging sound under the truck. Know what it was? The cable for the emergency brake. It broke. Rust got it. It can be repaired, and my mechanic friend Bob is working on the repair. And the red light will go off. Thanks be to God, we will be safely back on the road again!
My body has been flashing lights too. Lots of people in our area are older so you may know about this. The lights flash for younger people too. The note from the bank that my account is overdrawn. The pain in some part of my body where I hurt it pursuing work or play or an accident. The signs at work that things are not going well. The message from the state that a family will be out on the street soon. Floods rise, natural and personal.
Sometimes these threats, like the brake light, can be remedied. Sometimes they can’t. We go to the ER and the doc tells us they are doing all they can, and we should do what is important to us now. I got that message a couple of months ago. I may be laughing about that 20 years from now… or not.
These warnings are also opportunities. Life offers us invitations to look down the road to the end of this path.
Sometimes the end of this road might look inviting when our pain – physical, emotional or spiritual - are unceasing. Sometimes it seems scary. I’ve never been there before!
But right now we have choices. Which road will we travel today?
Many years ago a neighbor started coming to our church. He deepened friendships with people and God. He sang his heart out every Sunday. He got involved in several projects where he brought a lot of joy to others and himself and to God – and he FOUND a lot of joy! A couple of years later I learned that he had been wrestling with cancer, and he died. He had already climbed, in his own way, into the arms of God, giving and receiving love that will never end.
When I was in seminary some of my friends in the Jesuit (Catholic) seminary would celebrate Our Day of Happy Death every Friday. Back then I thought it was morbid. Who wants to celebrate dying? But they felt happy about the practice. They grabbed Christ’s hand each Friday morning and lived that day to the absolute full, listening for God’s thoughts for the next step in their journey, praising God for each blessing they could find, putting in a word for others with the Great One, savoring the smell and taste of every bite of food, and making sure to say and do what life was really about. They would get to the end of the day with a smile on their face and peace in their hearts.
What the Good Book says is true. “This is the day that our God has made! Let us rejoice and be glad in it!” This is the one day Life has given us. Let us listen for our maker’s whispers or cries and make it the richest day yet. Let us take Life/God’s hand and deepen our connections so when the day comes for our step into Eternity we will not be alone, but holding the Hand of Life and happy to be in Her presence forever.