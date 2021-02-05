Our community is grieving although some are grieving more consciously than others. When a young woman is murdered in broad daylight on a beautiful stretch of the Walkway everyone is affected. For those who do not live, or work, or regularly walk that section it can be tempting to say :”What a shame” and then carry on the daily activities without giving this tragedy another thought. For those of us who work, or live, or walk this area regularly Emily’s Hamann’s death is a horrific reminder of the fragile nature of life and of our vulnerability. For all of us, exposure to cumulative acts of violence , whether those acts are physical or emotional, diminishes our humanity, separates us from each other, blunts our innate compassionate response. Violence nurtures fear, desperation and hopelessness.
Is there an antidote? Yes. First, comfort in time of tragedy come from knowing that God knows our suffering and is present with us. Jesus wept at the grave of his friend Lazarus. Jesus knew sorrow and loss. Jesus died a violent and painful and prolonged death while his mother watched. Jesus knew injustice, tragedy, and pain. The certainty of God knowing human pain, and being present in the midst of that pain, has been the source of courage for hundreds, thousands of martyrs and workers for justice who, for centuries, have carried on the movement to end violence, practice mercy and strive for justice.
Second, loss and injustice is real, painful, debilitating, and disorienting and loss is never the final word. We find meaning in resurrection, in the centuries of great stories revealing how death and loss give rise to new life. That new life cannot replace what is lost but the new life that emerges nourishes and sustains the movement for justice and mercy. Loss can have meaning and birth something powerful and longlisting.
The role of faithful people at times like this the horrific murder of Emily Hamann is to initially identify name the tragedy and dis-ease of violence, the depth of brokenness in human beings. Then we listen. We listen to the fear, the anger, the confusion, the helplessness and affirm the power of those feelings. And then the slow painstaking work of replacing fear with hope, pain with resilience, helplessness and vulnerability with advocacy for change begins.
God is always present. God is making all things new. God is always bringing new life and light out of death and darkness. The Walloomsac Walkway need not be a place that people fear or avoid. Together, as a community we can reclaim this place of tragedy as a monument to our connectedness, our hope, our resiliency.
Angela Emerson is priest at St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Bennington.