You’re listening to the Peevish Pontification Podcast with the Pope of Nope, Matt Michaelson. With me here in the studio is Michael Mattson, and we’re joined today by Matt Mattersly and Mike McMichaels. Mike, Matt, looking forward to hearing from you. But first, a word from our sponsors.
Friends, do you want to look your best when you go outside? Of course you do! That’s why I like to shop at BerkshireBeautiful.com. They’ve got a wide variety of clothing ranging from reddish plaid flannels to brownish plaid flannels, and have recently introduced their new spring collection of greenish plaid flannels. These will really keep you warm as you walk through rain, snow, and hail, making them the ideal accessory this spring in the Berkshires.
Yeah, that weather has been ridiculous. Gotta say, NOPE, I don’t like it!
And speaking of not liking things, this podcast is sponsored by Harry’s Headbags. If there’s one thing I really don’t like, it’s not sleeping well. And you’d think I’d be good at sleeping, with how much practice I get. Well, I’m still terrible at it. In fact, I’m trying to sleep right now, but accidentally ended up doing a podcast instead. Now some people will try to sell you a pillow by saying it’s comfortable. But what if you roll your head over? Then you’re on the wrong part of the pillow. Or what if you fall out of bed onto the floor and then want to go back to sleep? Then even if your pillow is comfortable, it’s back up on the bed, far away.
That’s why I use Harry’s Headbags. Just stick your head into the bag, fasten the snaps, and you’ll be literally surrounded by comfort no matter where you lay your head down. Each headbag is filled with a high-quality foam to cradle your cranium all night long. The Downy Deluxe headbags are also filled with goose feathers, but if you’re ordering those, I do recommend you spring for the optional eyeball protectors, because those feathers can be a little pokey — I speak from experience. Harry’s Headbags also keep out light, making it easy for you to get that sleep, even in the early morning hours where the sun has already come back up. Order yours today.
Our first guest this week is Matt Mattersly! Matt, how are you doing?
Fine.
Speaking of fines... do you have debt? If you’re like most Americans, you probably do. Whether it’s for college loans, llama rentals, or prosthetic nose hairs, most of us have debt. And let’s face it, it’s no fun owing someone a lot of money. That’s why I use Dominion Debt Dispersion services. Rather than consolidating your debt, why not disperse it? Now instead of owing $50,000 to one creditor, you could owe just $10 to 5,000 different creditors. And none of them can be that mad at you, because you only owe them ten bucks. I used Dominion Debt Dispersion last year, and it’s really changed my life. Just this week, I fully paid off five loans! I’ve only got 7,784 loans to go. So don’t consolidate your debt, disperse it, with Dominion Debt Dispersion.
With that out of the way, Mike McMichaels, what are your feelings on everything we’ve seen this week?
Give me a few seconds to think...
If you can spare a few seconds to think, then you’ve got time to grow your mind with Brain Embiggeners. Our podcast is proudly sponsored by Brain Embiggeners, the new online and offline learning program. For just pennies a month, Brain Embiggeners will help you grow your mind even when you’re not at your computer. Just let them know what you’d like to study and where you live, and they’ll send you directions to your local library where you can get out a book. And with our promo code POPENOPE, for a limited time, they’ll send you directions to your local library and let you get out two books instead.
That’s all the time we have this week, but tune in next week for more of the Peevish Pontification Podcast!