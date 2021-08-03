I’m avoiding people.
Partially this is because the delta variant of COVID is spreading even more rapidly than conspiracy theories about COVID, with hospital ICUs in states like Arkansas now already overfull, and case numbers steadily rising in the Berkshires. (To that end, please get vaccinated if you haven’t already, do wear masks if you do have to be inside in public spaces, and avoid crowded indoor gatherings as much as possible.) But the main reason I’m avoiding people is that I find people exhausting, which is why I spend the vast majority of my time at home.
Your home should, ideally, provide you some refuge from the world. Inconveniently, this is not always the case. A friend of mine hoping to relax with some music found that neighbors at her apartment would complain when she played her piano, even in the middle of the afternoon. Apparently the apartments were not sufficiently apart; perhaps they should call them “togetherments.”
I am fortunate enough to have a house, but unfortunate enough to have recently sustained some structural damage due to messed-up pipes (my house, that is) (although that also describes me), which necessitated the repair crew drying out the walls with huge heaters (just my house on that one). If you’ve ever wondered, “What would improve a July where dangerous heat waves have been occurring?”, I can confirm that the answer is not “two weeks of loud industrial heaters that raise the temperature of half of your house to 90 degrees”. Although that was still a good ten or twenty degrees cooler than some West Coast temperatures last month!
So home ownership has its stresses. But it’s still a privilege to have a home. Lots of people would give their left arm to own a home, although the price for left arms really hasn’t risen along with the price of homes, so these days you’d probably need a wheelbarrow full of left arms, which is a phrase that probably means someone should be arrested.
Home ownership is thin among younger generations, who are often saddled with five or even six figures of college debt. And it’s thin among minorities, often saddled with America’s history of racist housing policies, redlining, and other housing discrimination. (For any readers who object to “that critical race theory stuff” — good news! This has nothing to do with critical race theory. These are historical facts.) And of course home ownership is very thin among people who are unhoused. As you might suspect, there is some overlap between these categories.
Conveniently, as John Oliver pointed out in a recent episode of Last Week Tonight, the solution to all of these problems is money. Forgiving student debt would help younger generations buy homes. Reparations would help minorities buy homes. And of course, money would help unhoused people acquire homes, although solving homelessness in America is a much larger project with a price tag that could exceed $30 billion, which is nearly 15% of Jeff Bezos’s net worth.
And sure, back in the 1900s, the wealthiest person in the world did fund over 2800 public lending libraries, a university, and a Hall that people are still asking directions to. But most of today’s billionaires are less interested in public goods and more interested in brief vacations to space. Which is a shame, because when the vacation is over, they’re going to have to come back to this planet which we all share.
And that’s why they really ought to do more about helping the world deal with climate change, and COVID, and yes, homelessness — because they’re not living on Mars, they’re stuck living on this planet with the rest of us. So if the planet goes bad, it’s bad for all of us.
Earth is our togetherment.