The cheese was too good.
We hadn’t even intended to get really good cheese. We had just used the supermarket’s website to place an online order, buying the regular feta cheese that was on sale, but it turns out that they ran out, and made a substitution with a slightly more expensive and better-tasting feta cheese. Slightly more expensive wasn’t the problem. The problem was that the cheese was too good.
I realize this doesn’t sound like a negative, especially in a time of pandemic, but good cheese can be a dangerous thing. First off, there’s the very real possibility that you get acclimated to a certain level of quality, and can no longer enjoy quality more than a few levels below that. It was already years ago that I began having good cheese and forswore eating the plasticky American cheese ever again, demanding a better cheese or no cheese at all on my burgers. I am a delight at cookouts.
This principle applies to more than just cheese. When broadband Internet was introduced, one of my friends wrote a song called “Never going back to dialup.” My current computer has a solid state drive, my first ever, but also a requirement for all my computers going forward. And once you’ve had a good relationship founded on mutual respect and appreciation, it’s much harder to settle for anything less. (Which, good. Don’t.)
It’s not like I haven’t had good cheeses before, but there’s a difference between getting some fancy occasional cheese like a St. Andre, and having a better version of one of your daily cheeses. (What, you don’t have daily cheeses?) Now that I’ve tasted a better feta cheese, it means for the rest of my life I either have to spend more on cheese, or eat with the knowledge that I’m eating slightly inferior cheese to what I could be eating.
The other danger of really good cheese is, well.... the other night I opened the fancy new feta cheese and had a taste. It was surprisingly good. I decided to try toasting some, which I had read worked best with high-quality feta. That was also very good. I had a slice of bread with toasted feta, and snacked on feta while waiting for the bread to toast, and then the toasted feta was so good that I decided I needed more toasted feta, which required more feta snacks while I waited. I was mad with power enjoying the high-class food I had inadvertently acquired, and pretty soon I had eaten half a pound of cheese fit for a king.
Appropriately, I spent much of the following day on the throne, albeit in a somewhat less-than-regal manner. (I should credit my friend Mark Jagiello for that joke, who has done enough stand-up comedy shows with me to consider me a Royal PITA — which goes perfectly with feta fit for a king.)
As it turns out, half a pound of cheese — or ten shillings of cheese, in the English court — is a bad midnight snack. I had made an error in eating so much because it was good, when in fact I should have eaten less because it was good. This is the ancient balance between quantity and quality, and explains why you can have a thimble of caviar or endless pasta at Olive Garden. If the quality is high you need less quantity, and vice versa. This applies to much more than food.
And that’s why I’m such a prolific writer.