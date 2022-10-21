As a member of the Bennington Select Board, I was glad to see so many people at the Wednesday evening public hearing. In many ways the evening embodied many of the best aspects of living in Vermont. On more than several occasions, members of the public expressed a desire for a public vote on the Benn Hi Project. I believe that I understand such a request given the size and complexity of the project, as well as the many questions yet to be answered in this process to rehabilitate what someone rightfully called a “legacy building” for the people of Bennington. And so, I thought I should state publicly why I, personally, would not support a public vote on the project at this time, and would actively campaign against taking such a step.
I have learned several things while serving on the Select Board. The first is that the Select Board has far less power to do things than many people think. Most of that can await another day, but it is enough to state that town government in general and Select Board specifically have only that power that the State Legislature has given it. And believe me, those powers are granted sparingly. Our Town Charter, which must be approved by the Legislature even after it has received approval by the voters of the town, spells much of this out in detail and the remainder is in the state’s statutes.
Secondly, when the Select Board has been given the power to act, it should do so and not seek to delegate the hard decisions to some public vote, either advisory or binding. The Select Board has been given the power to disburse ARPA funds, the power to direct town staff to undertake explorations of building acquisition and renovation, so long as the project does not require bonding.
We live in a representative democracy, not a direct democracy. And the older states in the east are rightfully suspicious of direct voter action and direct voter rule. Here, voters make their most important local decisions at the polls on Town Meeting Day in March. It is then that they select from among themselves those whom they choose to make the difficult day to day decisions. It is then that they choose from among those willing to serve, who they trust to make decisions based on their belief of what would be best for the citizens of the town in the long run. It is then that Select Board members are held accountable for their decisions. That is how representative democracy works.
While I am sure the seven members of the Select Board will want to hear from the public about their concerns and hopes for such a project, I know that I ran for and have served on the Board precisely to be able to vote on difficult issues like this one. I believe so much in representative democracy that I am willing to live through the times when my representative votes in a way that I would not have. I do not expect to always agree with the people who represent me in the Vermont or United States legislature. I also believe that it would be difficult to find people to serve in such positions if all the tough or controversial decisions were delegated to a public vote.
When the public elects representatives to select boards or to legislatures, they are voting for people who they believe will use their best judgment. They should not merely look for unanimity or agreement with their views. The Benn Hi project is just one of those votes that the seven of us were elected to take. When each of us votes, no matter how we vote, I believe, I have to believe, that each of us is voting for what we believe will be best for Bennington in the long run, for its people, for its businesses, and for its future. That is why you sent us there and that is why we serve week in and week out.