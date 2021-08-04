The headline phrase, “You’re killing me” has several meanings. It can refer to an exaggerated response to a funny or outlandish joke.
Ricky Gervais, hosting his last, and controversial, monologue at the Emmys in 2020, baited the audience, “Let’s go out with a bang, let’s have a laugh at your expense. Remember, they’re just jokes. We’re all gonna die soon, and there’s no sequel.” Gervais hoped the average viewer who would never get to attend the Emmys would think he was "killing it" with his bitter humor.
“You’re killing me” also can be an expression of frustration when you are not understood. In the 1993 coming of age film, The Sandlot, a naive kid, Scotty Smalls, is asked if he wants ’s’mores.’
“Some more what?” he asks.
When it is clear Scotty has no clue, the other boys in his group are both amused and frustrated. “You’re killing me, Smalls,” is the response from a group member. The phrase is repeated at another point in the film when Scotty is given chewing tobacco and he wonders what to do with it. Even in 2021, the meme, “You’re killing me, Smalls,” remains popular and appears on t-shirts and posters.
Another meaning of the phrase, "You’re killing me," is that you are making life difficult for me.
The varied connotations of this phrase apply to the vaccination divide we are experiencing in our country now.
July 4th we were celebrating small pleasures: visiting friends, going out to dinner, seeing grandchildren, careful travel, and reduced mask-wearing.
Then talk of increasing COVID-19 cases in Arkansas, Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Iowa, Oklahoma, and Texas coupled with less vaccination activity across the country has begun to threaten our hard-won return to normal activities.
How bad is it?
Florida has the highest hospitalizations in the country with over 21,000 cases reported in one day last week. Again, health care workers are experiencing burnout and hospitals are reaching capacity.
A large number of vaccines, 80,000, were expiring in Arkansas where only 46 percent of the people have been vaccinated.
The mayor of New Orleans has returned to mandating masks and has now required vaccinations for city workers.
In Texas, as in other states, 99 percent of the rapidly growing COVID-19 cases are unvaccinated people.
More children under 18 were being infected in Missouri as a result of attending camps where masks were not required.
Concern about COVID's return in long-term care and group living facilities is rising. While most elderly residents are vaccinated, 80 percent to 90 percent, the people, depending on their role, who care for them, are much less protected, 45 percent to 56 percent.
There is a concern that elderly and immunocompromised individuals will need a booster as the strength of the vaccines may be waning.
With the arrival of the Delta variant, descriptions of virus activity have changed. We are learning that the virus can be caught more easily as its travels like smoke from a cigarette. It is more transmissible outdoors than previous strains of the virus.
Vaccinated people can catch and transmit the virus. While vaccinated people rarely get hospitalized and die if they catch COVID-19, some do. The most recent report from CDC indicated 6,582 hospitalizations and 1,263 deaths among the vaccinated and these numbers are likely an underestimate.
Lastly, people who need medical care other than COVID-19 may be denied due to hospital crowding because of the influx of COVID-19 patients.
A recent article touted the success of Vermont where people could participate in dancing and mingle freely. While Vermont’s vaccination rate is the highest in the country, other states are far lower, 30 percent 40 percent.
Unvaccinated people invite the virus to spread and mutate. We can’t let that happen.
Being careful as we have been before may not enough to rid ourselves of the virus.
Ordinarily, life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness are rights that can’t be taken away. However, inalienable rights should be suspended when they hinder public safety. Using individual liberty and freedom as reasons for not getting vaccinated are a lower priority when a public health emergency has been declared. Responsibility for others is paramount.
The unvaccinated are killing me and it isn’t with laughter. They are killing themselves, you and me and it isn’t funny ... at all.