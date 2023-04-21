“Why would you have children?” is a question I hear way too often exchanged by our young people. I hear from our youth in so many ways that they don’t see a good future for themselves on planet Earth.
But Vermont’s youth are not alone. Many Halifax, Whitingham and Wilmington residents I spoke with when running for office, and over the last few weeks on S.5, are afraid of our future.
Many in my community asked me to vote against S.5, the Affordable Heat Act, drafted to help Vermonters reduce their dependence on fossil heating fuels. In the course of long conversations, one thing I found no disagreement on is that we are all feeling and seeing the change in our long-term weather patterns. We are seeing the birds at the feeders earlier than ever.
Even the most senior resident I spoke to after our 30-inch March blizzard, can never recall extreme weather like we’re seeing. Seeing the massive hemlocks that fell under the weight of the snow, I also added driving over live, downed power lines to my experiences of living through major storms on Green River Road.
I marvel at the nonrenewable resources like diesel and road tar and the plastics that we’ve been able to use in recovering from events like this, and the land-use effects of gravel and sand extraction. I worry about resource depletion in our future.
A storm like Irene reminds us of our vulnerabilities when we rely for heating and cooking on fossil fuels with far-away supply chains. I built a solar off-the-grid homestead because I didn’t trust the grid to be there for me when I needed it, or to use energy sources that fit my environmental and social values.
Over time, I put my home on the grid, benefiting from the peace-of-mind of having collective infrastructure work for me.
Most of us rely on the grid more with every year, not less. It is clear that our world is changing, and we can better meet this challenge not by waiting longer for action, but by rising to the challenge.
Is S.5 the right answer to future-proof Vermont? I wish that we had a bill today in the House that Vermonters were united behind. S.5 passed resoundingly, on a 103 to 41 roll-call vote, but it is clear that we’re not as united as Vermonters on this action.
As your representative, I owe it to you to follow through on this vote with more hard work ahead. I will continue to be in dialogue on the development of the Clean Heat Standard.
I will monitor it closely while also working to advance my energy priority items, including investing in making our grid more resilient and reliable, and improving access to emergency services.
As a lifelong environmentalist, I hate that green policies have at times led to unintended consequences or unmet promises. I poked as many holes as I could find in the Clean Heat Standard to test its mettle.
I added my voice to those of many of my colleagues, particularly those of us in more rural districts, asking for several clarifying revisions in S.5. The committee added language that strengthens our legislative intent to address only fuels used for heating (not dyed diesel or other nonthermal fuels), to protect residents of mobile homes, and to make it clear that the Clean Heat Standard cannot take effect until the General Assembly grants that authority in 2025.
The Clean Heat Standard won’t be perfect, but developing it is a good next step.
It will give us a lot more data on the scope and scale of our problem. It will build a framework that we can evaluate and take no action on, change or repeal if we don’t like it.
Climate resilience is a conversation we need to make progress on. My vote “yes” on S.5 is a vote to adapt to the future and to become more resilient to it.
Let’s do what we can, continually improve on it, and then share with other states how we’re doing. Innovation like this, however imperfect, is how society is rising to this challenge.
S.5 orders the Public Utility Commission to develop a Clean Heat Standard. To research, report back on, and write a proposed set of rules. To develop a possible framework with innovative new incentive structures to shift our markets away from fossil fuels that are priced for here-and-now consumption.
I welcome the bold thinking of this bill that will help us envision a future where we are less reliant on commodity fuels and energy from outside our borders, in particular energy that might enable overseas regimes to make war on our allies and trample human rights.
We also have to acknowledge that humanity, even with the new electric and battery-backup world, has not yet invented a free lunch when it comes to clean, cheap and energy that doesn’t pollute at some point in its life cycle and that doesn’t have its own vulnerabilities, as we know heat pumps and other newer measures will have.
We can and must continue to ask our energy suppliers to better their environment and social records. We must ask our housing-related markets to serve people who are often left out. This bill will give us new systems and new data to do just that.
Progress awaits us.
Today’s energy technologies are getting cleaner overall. They are helping us become more resilient, even as we confront an uncertain future. The state has a role to play in encouraging innovation. The Legislature is tasked with both accounting for economic challenges today, and also looking ahead at civilization-level challenges tomorrow.
In the course of this study, we must look within our borders and study the potential effects of this legislation on Vermonters, and we will do that. Innovation will have costs. We will have to innovate to find a way to pay for it. We will have to study the fairness of this system, and we will do that.
I look forward to further conversations about how we can use the tools that S.5 will create to build a more prosperous future for us all.