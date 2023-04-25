In May 2019, during my first session in the House of Representatives, the Legislature passed H.513, an act relating to broadband deployment throughout Vermont.
Signed into law a month later by Gov. Phil Scott as Act 79, this bill represented a bold and innovative policy to get high-speed internet service to the farthest corners of our state. It empowered local municipalities to determine the connectivity solutions that would work best for their communities, and it provided financing and technical support to get these vital rural broadband initiatives off the ground.
In November 2019, with help from neighboring Reps. Laura Sibilia and Robin Chesnut-Tangerman — both of whom championed the bill as members of the House Energy and Technology Committee that year — I organized a public forum to spread the word about this landmark bill. The message that night was clear: “No one is coming to save your town,” Sibilia said. Not the big telecom companies, and not the state of Vermont with a taxpayer-funded “last mile” rollout. Instead, the stage was now set for regional solutions.
To my surprise, almost 40 people — from towns all across Bennington County — showed up that November night. Person by person, they talked about the lack of high-speed internet in many neighborhoods, regions and roads (or the lack of competition for existing internet providers). They talked about the challenges that lack of connectivity poses: Without broadband, Vermont cannot attract and retain the next generation workforce and families. Landlords and real-estate agents can’t fill properties. Remote workers can’t work. Students can’t complete their studies. Emerging technologies like telemedicine, a more responsive and resilient electric grid, and new transportation alternatives are off the table. Without high-speed internet, rural economies suffer and older Vermonters are more isolated and left behind.
As a result of that collaborative forum, volunteers across our county stepped up that day to form the Southern Vermont Communications Union District (SoVT CUD). On Town Meeting Day in March 2020, a dozen communities voted to join, and since then, this citizen-powered CUD has entirely led the effort to bring broadband to its member towns. These hard-working folks deserve our gratitude and recognition. Why?
Because they have picked up the toolkit that the Legislature provided in Act 79 and put it to work, diligently and persistently, for our towns. Through a partnership with Consolidated and its Fidium Fiber service — and fueled by a $27 million investment in both public and private funds — super-fast fiber already has been offered to interested customers in southern Bennington County during Phase 1. Phase 2 is now rolling out, months ahead of schedule, in Dorset, Landgrove, Londonderry, Manchester, Peru, Pownal, Rupert and Sandgate. Work should be complete by the end of 2023 and, as reported earlier this week by the Manchester Journal, it will include 2,000 homes that have never been reached.
I’m writing about this for a few reasons. Most importantly, I want to help spread the word that residents in many Bennington County towns will soon have an option — to sign up for high-speed fiber or simply to learn whether Fidium might offer an affordable option for their home and their budget. But I’m also writing because, in many ways, the story of rural broadband represents the way that progress is often achieved in Vermont — slowly, steadily, with all hands on deck.
In this case, a stubborn problem — a lack of equitable broadband access across our state, but especially in rural and small-town Vermont — sparked an innovative solution. That idea became a bill, and that bill became a law that offered broad guidelines, tools and technical support, while empowering communities to actually get the work done. From broadband to housing to child care and climate action, it’s an approach that works over time.