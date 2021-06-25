Expressions of antisemitic sentiments, including outright violence, are on my mind a lot these days. In addition to serving as Rabbi Emeritus of Bennington’s Congregation Beth El, while they embark on a search for a permanent leader, I’m also the rabbi of Shirat Hayam, a small congregation on Boston’s South Shore serving a number of communities, including Duxbury. This past spring, there was an unfortunate incident during one of the Duxbury high school football games, an incident that many people considered to rise to the level of antisemitism. As the local rabbi of record I found myself deeply immersed in the controversy that unfolded.
Many people, near and far, expressed their concern to me that this was yet another example of the rise of antisemitism. Others reached out to me to say that they felt a good man (the coach) was being wrongly cast as an evil antisemite. There were people who contacted me to offer their assistance, whatever it is they thought I might need. Even some of the players on the football team, including two of the coaches, sought out my counsel. Uncharacteristically for me, I mostly kept my mouth shut and listened to what each and every person who contacted me had to say. In truth, everyone had their own agenda for why they wanted my support, or as some might say, my blessing.
For what’s it is worth, in this particular case, the issue was not really so much about antisemitism. There is a lot more to the story than what was said on the football field by one student that supports this assertion. This was really about adults who failed in their moral and ethical obligations to young people. If you want to know more about the story search for it in the Boston Globe.
Elsewhere, though, particularly here in Vermont, antisemitism is spreading under the cover of anti-Zionist and anti-Israel politics. I want to comment on this, but first I want to offer a history lesson. The term antisemitism was coined in 1879 by the German agitator Wilhelm Marr to designate the anti-Jewish campaigns under way in central Europe at that time. Marr was born in 1819. He became embittered about the failure of the 1848-49 German Revolution to democratize Germany and about his own rapidly declining political fortunes; he decided to make Jews his scapegoat. This, in turn, led him to form, the League of Antisemites, where he introduced the word “antisemite” into the political lexicon and established the first popular political movement based entirely on anti-Jewish beliefs. However, anti-Jewish attitudes and action date back at least to 70 CE when the Romans destroyed the Jewish State and Jews were scattered throughout the ancient world. Some call it the "the longest hatred”.
Let me bring us back to the here and now. Antisemitism is very much a reality today here in Vermont. Here are just some of the most recent occurrences:
Rutland Jewish children bullied in public school;
Rutland Jewish Center vandalized with antisemitic graffiti;
Kids yelling epithets at people coming out of the Rutland Jewish Center;
Antisemitic leaflets inserted in Rutland Library books;
Jewish Middlebury College students harassed;
Antisemetic cartoon featured in the Rutland Herald;
Church Street confrontation with a Jewish man;
Online antisemitic attacks against UVM students;
UVM students kicked out of groups for being “Zionists";
Montpelier family home vandalized by egg throwing incident;
Boycott of Yemini Blues concert in Putney to protest Israeli government action.
In fact, nationwide, there has been a dramatic increase in violent attacks on people perceived to be Jewish. So why the sudden increase in antisemitism? The answer is the most recent violence between Israel and Palestinians, particular in Gaza. According to the Anti Defamation League there was a 115% rise in antisemitic incidents since the beginning of the conflict between Israel and Hamas, compared to the same dates last year. Using the cover of opposing Israeli military actions, people have felt liberated to release their heretofore restrained antisemitic leanings and target Jews and Jewish institutions. This is not unlike how some people believe that Covid-19 has given them permission to freely express their xenophobic tendencies and attack Asians. Sadly, xenophobes don’t need much to justify their hateful attitudes and behavior.
I wish I could offer some sort of hopeful or positive closing message to this otherwise sobering article. But I can’t because racism of all sorts, misogyny, homophobia, and transphobia are rampant in our society. And these don’t mix well with the other sickness in our society: a propensity toward violence. (Through the first five months of 2021, gunfire killed more than 8,100 people in the United States, about 54 lives lost per day, according to a Washington Post analysis of data from the Gun Violence Archive.) Here is the other reason I’m not hopeful: Beliefs trump reason. Rene Descartes defined our ability to think as what makes us unique: Cogito, ergo sum. I think therefore I am. He was mistaken. Our willingness to believe something holds much greater influence over us than our ability to think or reason. No amount of fact or reason will dissuade a person if it requires admitting something they believe is wrong.
Howard A. Cohen is rabbi emeritus of Congregation Beth El in Bennington.