What was supposed to be the political equivalent of a tidal wave turned out to more closely resemble a temporary bridge washout on a secondary road.
Once again, America peered into the abyss and decided to take a couple steps back. I don’t know if there is such a thing as an appropriate measure of gratitude.
The 2022 midterm election can stand as the GOP’s masterpiece of miscalculation; a smug conviction that polls are infallible and that their concept of law and order will rain down on the country like God’s blessings from on high, Herschel Walker notwithstanding.
They bet all their chips that the public’s concern with inflation and crime would overshadow the outrage over the abortion issue. They were wrong. Ignoring the fallout from the assault on a woman’s right to have domain over her own body was like closing the window in 1871 Chicago because you smelled smoke.
It certainly isn’t unreasonable to assume that people are worried about the high cost of living. We all are. The problem, however, with the Republican notion of addressing the issue in any substantive way is to lower taxes on the rich. Trickle down, by any other name or guise, is just as useless to a single mother waiting tables to keep food on her own table. It doesn’t work, it never has, but they won’t let go of it.
I have always been suspicious of the GOP’s concern with the plight of the middle class. It comes, like the swallows to Capistrano, every election cycle and seems to fly away very soon after. Mention forgiving school loans to one of them.
Instilling apocalyptic fear is usually a reliable vote-getter for the Grand Old Party. Forgive the touch of cynicism when I state that their solution inevitably seems to involve locking up more Black men.
No one played the crime/fear card with the hypocritical aplomb that Lee Zeldin displayed in his failed attempt to win the governorship of New York. His grainy, violent, black and white television ads looked like clips from the “Death Wish” movies. There was also, many astute viewers may have noted, no appreciable solution offered. I guess the prospect of incurring the wrath of a tireless crusader like Zeldin was supposed to be enough to deter crime.
This is the same guy, folks, who didn’t think the howling lunatics trying to upend the 2020 presidential election on Jan. 6 should be held responsible for the death and destruction on that terrible day. According to Mr. Zeldin, it was the Democrats and “rogue state actors” (whoever the hell they are) who were to blame. Zeldin’s concern with the men and woman tasked with standing on the front lines of crime fighting in America evidently didn’t extend to the police officers — one of whom died — who were beaten by the traitorous mob during the insurrection.
The Republicans now control the House and, of this writing, it looks as if the Democrats may even pick up another seat in the Senate (a Manchin nullifier?). That hinges on the electorate in Georgia rejecting a candidate so woefully inept and morally repugnant, even someone as skilled at affecting high indignation as Lindsay Graham has to resort to his teary tea cake persona to defend him.
CNN commentator Van Jones summed up Graham’s idiotic defense of Walker on (where else) Fox News: “If you don’t want someone with his lack of qualifications and bad personal character to be in the Senate, you now hate all conservatives and don’t want any Black people to be conservative.”
The best response to the logical conclusion that nothing will get done with a divided House and Senate is, “So what else is new?” For all intents and purposes, President Biden has had to deal with a divided Congress since he took office because of Joe Manchin’s unwavering commitment to his own best interests. This greedy, selfish old man, compromising the world that future generations of Americans will inherit to protect his own golden goose in the fossil fuel industry, should go down in history as one of the nation’s most epic villains.
One of the most consequential aftereffects of the midterms may be the measurable diminishment of the influence of the former president over GOP politics in general and slavishly frightened GOP politicians like Zeldin in particular. If you are going to exert influence over anything based solely on fear, you better damned well be sure that people remain afraid of you.
With his customary grace, the ex-president blamed the defeat of Oprah Winfrey’s doctor-in-residence on bad advice from Melania. So, let him holler on his failing social media platform about a corrupt election in Arizona. Who cares anymore. The least he could do, given the fact that he’ll never really just go away, is learn a new song.
I can’t think of a greater gift to the Democratic Party in 2024 than the prospect of this guy running again. It’s almost worth keeping him out of jail.
No matter how you felt about the results of the midterm elections, everyone has to be thankful that, every time you turn on the television, you won’t see the face of a politician inundating you with portents of gloom and doom or predicting a future of sunshine and roses, depending on their party affiliations.
We can go back to that trio of lawyers, none of whom can manage to suppress a smile when they say, “Injured in a car wreck?” or the one who makes the number four seem like Chinese water torture. And that creepy couple of cartoon car dealers (how’s that for alliteration!), who still seem to be unaware that no one is remotely interested in buying their pets or their kids.
The television industry can go back to reaping more millions as the nation’s premiere drug peddler.
That’s not really much consolation, is it.