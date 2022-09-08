As a member of the long ago last graduating class of Bennington High School, I have watched over the decades as the stately old structure on Main Street first became the Middle School and then a lonely, slowly decaying civic albatross.
The school opened in 1913, more than a century ago. Thousands of students have been educated there. They moved out into the world, in many cases having children who years later attended Ben Hi, strolling through those same halls, winning and losing games in the same gym while getting all As, or Bs or Cs or ... in English, history, math, science and other classes.
When the "new" Middle School was built on the East Road, the now ancient Ben Hi was abandoned, seemingly unneeded, becoming more of an eyesore as years went by.
Two years ago, a private developer purchased the building for $146,000; he then reportedly spent an additional $800,000 to restore and stabilize it. But the momentum slowed to a crawl and hopes for a resurgence of the building dwindled.
There is a now a plan for the town of Bennington to take ownership of the building and in partnership with Hale Resources, to develop 70 percent of it for housing units, while the town develops 30 percent of the structure. As part of the deal, the developer, Christopher Gilbert, gets Bennington's current Senior Center building with Ben Hi becoming the new Senior Center.
The Select Board is planning a special meeting in October, so citizens can put in their 2 cents for or against the project. It looks to be a lively meeting with proponents and opponents lining up to comment.
There are a few things it might be wise to keep in mind while considering whether to be a yea or a nay.
The Select Board is planning to use the coming American Recovery Act Program pandemic relief funds. ARPA is once-in-a-lifetime time funding. That money will not come around again. The Biden administration has been extremely active in creating new funding sources for states and localities. Traditionally presidential administrations have their most successful legislative sessions in their first two years.
If the Republicans get a majority in the House of Representatives in the fall election, then Biden's time to be a modern day FDR or LBJ will come to screeching halt. The Vermont congressional delegation is changing significantly come January. The dean of the Senate, Sen. Patrick Leahy, is retiring. He was first elected to the Senate in 1974. That is a lot of seniority. Rep. Peter Welch is expected to replace him. Welch has been in the House since 2007. He has a lot of seniority there but none in the Senate. He will be replaced in Vermont's only House seat by a freshman, presumably Becca Balint. The Green Mountain's State's second senator is Bernie Sanders, who will be 81 in November. His term is up in 2026. Considering his age, it is a good bet he will not run for reelection. He would be in his 90s when that term ends.
So Vermont will be losing a great deal of seniority in the next few years. By the way, Peter Welch will be in his 80s when his presumed first term as senator ends. Leahy's seniority brought many millions of dollars home. The millions will decrease without him. The state might soon have a much younger and much less powerful congressional delegation.
The money coming into the state and to Bennington will undoubtedly diminish for the next several years. This might well be the one and only opportunity to make the Ben Hi building productive again. This large a project without sizable government money is probably impossible. It is an important piece of our history. Bringing it alive again with apartments, a gymnasium and Senior Center will be a bit of miracle. Miracles are rare. Let's take advantage of this one while we can. There might not be a another chance.