Downtown Bennington, as seen during the Pride parade from July. The author writes: "Now, there is more reason to hope and root for downtown as it revitalizes with an energy not seen in decades. There are several new eateries, new shops (isn't that a more welcoming word than "store?"), new apartments, a theater, as well as a new entrepreneurial spirit exemplified by the W. Collective and the new Village Garage Distillery."