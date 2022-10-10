The recent Banner article by Michael Albans about the closing of Shaffe's Men's Shop, the oldest-run family business in Bennington's rapidly changing downtown, brought a mixture of nostalgia, sadness and hope.
Nostalgia, because I can still picture Joe Shaffe, its founder, in his shop at the sewing machine, and I remember the other two men's clothing stores that were longtime successes on Main Street, Burt Bros. and Adams.
There was a time when downtown Bennington had several women's clothing stores, such as Vogue & Vanity and Country Casuals, as well as several restaurants, drug stores and a YMCA. A few folks still around and kicking remember when the A&P was on South Street, and more remember when there was a supermarket on North Street. There was a large hardware store, where soon Phase Two of the Putnam Block is slated to be constructed.
Main Street was also the location of local and Vermont-owned banks. This meant that the powers that be at those establishments knew the community and all the petitioners as well, and were allowed to make important decisions about loans without checking with someone in a larger office in another state. There was a movie theater, where, as a kid, I worked as an usher, which meant it was my job to shine an intrusive flashlight at couples in the back row who were getting a tad too frisky. I learned quickly to steer away from any beefy romancer with a nasty sneer and large fists. I saw many exciting movies there, and in its last days, Chubby Checker himself doing the twist on a small makeshift stage. In its place, there is now an empty lot waiting for someone with a good idea.
North Street had a pool hall, where, if you were able to beat the competition at the Y, it was the place to test your skill against stronger competition. The restaurants included the Village Nook and the Paradise, which became The 421 and is now the location of a new 421. Geannelis' Restaurant was presided over by the Queen of Main Street Mary Geannelis, which is now the for-sale Allegro's, which means yet another change is on the way.
There is a certain sadness mixed with the nostalgia, remembering the downtown of old. Main Street was a lively place; walking home from school, the sidewalks were busy, and there were friendly places to stop by for a Coke.
But now, there is more reason to hope and root for downtown as it revitalizes with an energy not seen in decades. There are several new eateries, new shops (isn't that a more welcoming word than "store?"), new apartments, a theater, as well as a new entrepreneurial spirit exemplified by the W. Collective and the new Village Garage Distillery.
The Putnam Block group and the town government have worked well together. Funding has come from many sources, and our Vermont congressional legislators (Leahy, Sanders and Welch) have brought important dollars from Washington. The Putnam Block has served as a catalyst for a growing downtown.
Our downtown is expanding. The old Ben Hi building will be a hub of activity as the Senior Center moves there, and new apartments are constructed. The old Senior Center will become something new.
The expansion will mean that the Better Bennington Corp. will have more territory to cover. That will require a larger budget for the downtown organization. The Select Board considered a plan to do just that several months ago, but it went nowhere.
I am not a disinterested citizen in this matter. I was on the board of the BBC for several years and served a few years ago as president. But it makes sense that as downtown grows, as it becomes more vital, more energetic, and more fun for locals and visitors alike, an increase in the yearly BBC budget is essential. Currently, downtown pays for the BBC, but downtown belongs to all of us. A tiny tax increase can pay dividends to downtown and the entire community.
We all have a stake in a healthy, vibrant downtown. The BBC has proven over many years its importance to Bennington. Many downtown businesses were kept alive, during the pandemic, in part because of the efforts of the then-BBC executive director. This summer, the BBC's Thursday Night shows brought the new Splash Pad Park alive.
The BBC is essential. A few more dollars will make a growing, revitalizing downtown Bennington even more attractive to entrepreneurs looking for a place for their new business.