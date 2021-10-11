Is synthetic turf safe?
Let’s find out before Bennington forks out $3.5 million dollars for a new synthetic turf field.
Is synthetic turf safe?
Let’s find out why the Mount Sinai Children’s Environmental Health Center has recommended a moratorium on the installation of synthetic playing surfaces, and why legislation has been introduced in Connecticut, New Jersey, California, Minnesota and New York to ban the use of synthetic turf.
Is synthetic turf safe?
Most synthetic turf is made from crumb rubber — recycled tires. It would take about 40,000 shredded tires to cover Spinelli Field. According to Mount Sinai, “The major chemical components of recycled rubber are styrene and butadiene. Styrene is neurotoxic and reasonably anticipated to be a human carcinogen. Butadiene is a proven human carcinogen that has been shown to cause leukemia and lymphoma. Shredded and crumb rubber also contain lead, cadmium, and other metals known to damage the developing nervous system. Children may also inhale potentially harmful chemicals that have been detected in the air above rubber turf such as benzathiazole and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), both of which are linked to cancer.”
Is synthetic turf safe?
According to the University Hospitals Sports Medicine Institute in Cleveland, high school athletes were 58 percent more likely to sustain an injury during athletic activity on artificial turf. Injury rates were significantly higher for football, girls and boys soccer, and rugby athletes.
Is synthetic turf safe?
According to the NCAA, D-I athletes competing on artificial turf experienced PCL (posterior cruciate ligament) injuries at 2.99 times the rate as those playing on grass.
Is synthetic turf safe?
The NFL Players Association is advocating for teams to convert artificial practice and game fields back to natural grass fields, saying, “Our occupation is dangerous enough, and the increased rate of lower extremity injuries linked to the field surface we are forced to play on is unacceptable.”(The players note that cold-climate teams like the Packers, Steelers and Browns successfully maintain natural grass fields).
Is synthetic turf safe?
The surface temperatures of artificial grass run about 20-50° higher than natural grass and typically reach the same temperature as asphalt pavement. According to the CDC, heat illness during practice or competition is a leading cause of death and disability among U.S. high school athletes. According to the NYC Health Department, heat is the primary health concern associated with playing on synthetic fields and that athletes can suffer dehydration, heatstroke and thermal burns at field temperatures above 115 degrees.
Is synthetic turf safe?
Synthetic turf is made from plastic, plastic is made from hydrocarbons, and hydrocarbons are volatile compounds which evaporate quickly in the presence of sunlight and heat. According to synturf.org: “The thermodynamics of the turf in winter and summer conditions accelerates the breakdown of the synthetic grass fibers and rubber crumb into dust particles, which easily can be inhaled or ingested by children. This is likely to produce respiratory and dermatological health risks in children.”
Is synthetic turf safe?
Lab tests by the Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility and the Ecology Center show that both the grass-like blades and the backing of artificial turf contain the highly toxic fluorinated chemicals known as PFAS. We know all about PFAS.
Is synthetic turf safe?
Research by the Norwegian University of Life Sciences measuring stream sediment has found that “spreading of rubber granulate particles from artificial football turfs to adjacent waterways is a major problem” and is potentially “one of the largest sources to microplastic emission” in that country.
Is synthetic turf safe?
Synthetic turf fields need to be replaced every eight to 10 years, according to the Synthetic Turf Council. What are we going to do in ten years with 44,000 pounds of discarded turf? As the New York Times recently noted, “complications related to the disposal of synthetic turf, not to mention its impact along the course of its useful lifespan, raise serious questions about its long-term sustainability”.
Is synthetic turf safe?
Let’s find out before Bennington approves a $3.5 million dollar bond.