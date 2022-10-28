Kate Paarlberg-Kvam is executive director of Community Asylum Seekers Project in Brattleboro. She wrote this commentary for CASP as well as The Vermont-New Hampshire Asylum Support Network, Bridge to Rutland, Chittenden Asylum Seekers Assistance Network, Randolph Area Asylum Seeker Support, Project Home in Keene, N.H., Supporting and Helping Asylees & Refugees in Norwich, Central Vermont Refugee Action Network in Montpelier, and Northeast Kingdom Asylum Seekers Assistance Network in St. Johnsbury. The opinions expressed by columnists do not necessarily reflect the views of Vermont News & Media.