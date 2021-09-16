Maybe President Biden is just fed up with stupidity.
We seem to be headed into another period when hospital beds are filled to overflowing and the death toll starts rising to the same levels that we experienced during the first round of COVID. We can go on kidding ourselves that the worst is over or face the grim fact that we are careening headlong into round two with a variant of the virus that is potentially even more contagious.
That grim reality must be even more challenging for people who managed to build walls of denial around themselves rather than recognizing that the world is in the midst of the worst contagion in modern history. Some people don’t even want COVID written on the death certificates of loved ones who have succumbed to the disease because of the terrible truth they would have to confront if they did.
Many of the deniers are still rapt devotees of our previous president. Nothing, it seems, will dissuade them. They remind me of someone who has bet a small fortune on a horse, watches it fall further and further behind during the race, and still clings desperately to dreams of a big payout.
Any acceptance of the fact that masks, social distancing, and the inoculations are proven deterrents in fighting a virus that has thus far claimed over 650,000 lives in the United States alone is viewed as an abject betrayal of the man they bet their ideological fortunes upon.
Unlike the jubilation that greeted the discovery of vaccines to obliterate polio or measles or smallpox, the inoculations that have proven so effective in combating the COVID-19 virus cast a dark shadow over the legacy of a man who, from the outset, saw the approaching pandemic not as a unfolding human tragedy, but as a threat to the continuation of power.
I’m sure that walls of denial are exactly how many people deal with potential threats and the reasons why are probably best left for Dr. Phil to figure out. I certainly wouldn’t care except for the fact that the preventative measures that medical science has developed to combat the virus are intended for the protection of people who chose to peer around walls from time to time.
President Biden’s long overdue decision to mandate vaccinations (or frequent testing) for people working for or doing business with the federal government has met with the predictable howls of freedom infringement from the usual suspects. These are people, in essence, fighting for the rights of some people to infect other people with a potentially deadly sickness. It is no more complicated than that and no more of an infringement of anyone’s freedom than requiring potential drivers to be tested before they get behind the wheel of a car. But the requirements for driving a car are not inextricably bound with a political agenda that is positively mindboggling in its sheer ruthlessness.
They dare talk about freedom? This freedom spiel is emanating from the same political party that is behind machinations in Texas to create and fund a vigilante underworld bent on collecting thousands of dollars for intruding into one of the most private and personal decisions any woman will have to make, so that the religious right, in service of their notion of a finger-wagging God, will remember them on voting day.
When Republicans start displaying the same concern about the quality of children’s lives after they are born as they do before their births maybe all this talk about the sanctity of life will be easier to reconcile with a pragmatic concept of mercy. If many governors in so-called red states had their way, infants would be born in delivery rooms with the attending hospital staff unvaccinated and completely free of masks.
The baby made it into the world. Now, good luck, kid, you’re on your own.
The one thing we can count on beyond the knee-jerk opposition from the GOP when the president proposes anything is a good laugh for the reasoning behind the griping. The prize this time belongs to Iowa senator Joni Ernst who called the vaccination mandate a “distraction from 9/11.” The prospect of the one president trying to save lives is, according to her disjointed logic, meant to deflect attention from the massive failure of another president to protect us.
You have to wonder if these idiotic statements are hatched by people who used to write for third-rate television sitcoms or whether Ernst tossed and turned one night until she came up with it. At the very least, they go a long way towards explaining why this country is in the abysmal state we find ourselves in today.
The ex-president chose to observe the hallowed occasion of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks by pawning himself off — with Junior in tow — as a commentator at a boxing match in Florida for what he termed an “obscene” amount of money. Immediately after the actual terrorist attack that destroyed the towers at the World Trade Center, he was, you may remember, crowing about how he now owned the tallest building in lower Manhattan.
If ever there existed a man who was so detached from even the most elementary manifestation of compassion for other people’s pain, it is this guy. As someone aptly said, “The 9/11 ceremony wasn’t about him, so why bother.”