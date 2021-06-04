The Selectboard is at it again, spending money on frivolous things, while important needs go unmet. This time it’s a decision to hire a new official, in addition to the existing 26-member management team. And why is that necessary?
Apparently among all of the people who work for our town government, there’s no one who can maintain a web page. We have to hire somebody to do it, somebody to re-design our existing page and write nice things about the Select Board.
This, it seems, is worth $80,000 a year in salary and benefits. Eighty thousand dollars to play all day on social media. That’s more than twice the average income of Vermonters, and in my view a waste of precious resources. We don’t need better publicity. We need better governance.
If we need a better website, we can hire a professional to do it for us. Maintaining it — putting in new content, updating notices, and the like — doesn’t require the talents of some computer whiz. If we hired it to be done, it would be a one-time expense to the town. Then a member of the management could update it, even daily if necessary, and that would be a small cost to the town.
Where is the money in the budget for this new webmaster? The plan is to take it out of the recreation budget. The only recreation that will come of this money will be what the new employee does with his fingers. I guess it’s legal to move money around within a budget, but it’s not an honest way to proceed. If the recreation budget can absorb that hit, it must have been bloated to begin with, don’t you think?
We are a small town. Bennington only has about 15,000 people. And we aren’t so ignorant as to require regular feeding of good news about the board to sustain life.
This decision has not been the subject of a public hearing. It was just done, after a few minutes of talk with the manager. That was in public, although that couldn’t have been the first time the board learned about it. There must have been off-stage conversations proposing and approving the hire.
Why does the Select Board keep using this practice of confusing the public?
That’s the way so many things are done around Bennington. Somebody pitches an idea, and all we really know of it is that the Select Board voted for it. We’re never asked what we think of the idea. No, that’s not necessary. Apparently some who are wiser than the rest of us can do what they think needs to be done without our participation or advice.
Sure, you can get your three minutes during public comment, but you can’t ask questions and you can’t challenge assumptions in three minutes. You barely get to introduce yourself and it’s on to the next citizen.
Why can’t they just let us in on these matters? Is it a fear of disapproval? A public official ought to have the courage to face criticism when it is due and to explain the reasons for those decisions. Instead, we’re going to hire somebody to put lipstick on our officials, to powder over the mistakes, and hide beneath the makeup.
Hold up this proposal to the light and you can see right through it. This isn’t about providing more information to the public. It’s about making officials look good. It’s about them, not us.
I hope some on the Select Board will have the courage to balk at this idea. We don’t need it.