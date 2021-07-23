I remember one of my first meetings with John Shannahan was at the old Carmody’s, now 421 Craft Bar and Kitchen in downtown Bennington. My brother Michael and John were meeting up for some drinks and food and my brother invited me along. I had just moved back to the area to help with my family’s business and didn't really know anyone.
I remember hearing that night about all that John did – downtown events, programs, beautification of downtown, economic development, working with small businesses, etc. I was mesmerized and enchanted immediately. I remember saying to myself (and maybe to him), “Wow, that seems like a dream job – I could only hope to have a job like that someday!”
Some years later, I got my chance when I took on the role of executive director for the Bennington Chamber of Commerce. I still think about that night in Carmody’s, listening to this larger-than-life man and his quest to change downtown Bennington for the better. When the work gets hard (and it gets hard), when the naysayers are biting at your heels, when the festival gets rained out or when a tough conversation is had with your board, I often remember, with a chuckle, how “enchanted” I was at the notion of such a community role. The rose-colored glasses may not be as rosy anymore, but there is still the love for the work and the community – John taught me that.
John and I became very good friends over the next 10 years and he helped me grow in my role as an executive director. Many nights you probably have seen us at Madison's or another downtown establishment talking about the future of Bennington and the region. Or, you saw us up early, on the streets of Bennington, as we prepared for another downtown event. John was a constant – constantly putting the big picture into perspective for me, constantly reminding me that many of our workers are volunteers, not getting paid, and to treat them like kings and queens. John constantly had empathy for the complexity of the role of executive directorship (because sometimes only an executive director of a nonprofit understands) and its impact on us.
To me, John exemplifies the "servant leader." Servant leaders possess a serve-first mindset, and they are focused on empowering and uplifting those who work with them. They are serving instead of commanding, showing humility instead of brandishing authority, and always looking to enhance the development of their staff members, volunteers and the community in ways that unlock potential, creativity and sense of purpose. In the many leaders that I have met, I have not met one that wears this badge of honor more gracefully than John.
As John steps down from his role at BBC, I wanted to publicly thank him for his work on Bennington’s downtown. I hope you see the many fruits of your labor, my friend. Well done, good and faithful servant to Bennington! I wish you enjoyment in your retirement. You are a mentor to me, a constant cheerleader to me – I hope I can live up to that dream you put in me all those years ago. On behalf of Bennington and the Region, I thank you.
sláinte is táinte,
Matt Harrington