The federal Public Health Emergency is set to end on May 11, marking a new phase in recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Yet, the negative impacts of the pandemic continue for far too many across every community in Vermont.
Food insecurity rates in Vermont are higher than they have ever been — higher than at the height of the pandemic — at a time when state and federal support programs have been reduced or ended. This concerning combination of increased need and reduced support is creating surges in utilization of food shelves and meal sites across Vermont. The state must remain a focused partner to ensure everyone is able to meet this most essential and shared basic need — having enough to eat every day.
I urge the Legislature to fund the Vermont Foodbank’s request for $3 million in base funding so that the state’s only foodbank can continue to distribute food as this hunger crisis continues.
In March, households in Vermont that receive 3SquaresVT benefits, federally known as SNAP, received their final “Emergency Allotment” benefit. This benefit, created during the pandemic, addressed urgent financial challenges many households faced, including disruptions in school and work, increased costs of food and fuel, and supply chain issues leading to scarcity of some products. This additional money in grocery budgets helped many households weather these challenges.
Even with additional benefits going to more than 40,000 households in Vermont, two in five (40 percent) people in Vermont reported experiencing hunger and food insecurity during 2022, the highest rate ever recorded, according to studies carried out by University of Vermont researchers. The decision by Congress to end this emergency benefit early means that now people in Vermont will collectively lose $6.5 million a month in food benefits. Every household receiving 3SquaresVT benefits is experiencing a significant drop in their monthly food budget. The average loss per 3SquaresVT household is $100 to $500 per month, with some households losing much more.
Many of our neighbors have shared with the Vermont Foodbank and its partners that they are deeply worried about how they will continue to provide enough food for themselves and their families. The Vermont Foodbank’s network of 225+ food shelves and meal sites is already reporting increased visits of 20 percent - 80 percent, stretching their capacities to the limit. This includes seeing more working families with children using these food resources, as well as older adults whose fixed incomes cannot keep up with inflation.
While the state of Vermont cannot make up for $6.5 million per month in federal food benefits, the state can support the Vermont Foodbank’s network of food shelves, food pantries and meal sites by fully funding the Foodbank’s request for an appropriation of $3 million in base funding in the FY24 budget this legislative session. Philanthropy stepped up during the pandemic to help carry neighbors through the challenges of the past few years. But the philanthropic sector cannot do this work alone. With state support, the Foodbank can continue to be responsive to neighbors' needs with fresh food and staples they need every day.
Many people rely on these resources because they are not able to afford enough food and may not be eligible for programs like 3SquaresVT. The Vermont Foodbank and its network is a critical social safety net for neighbors in all regions of Vermont that requires the support of the state to continue to address the ongoing hunger crisis in our state. This support and partnership must be sustained as long as this hunger crisis continues to make it difficult for neighbors to access and afford the food they need and want.