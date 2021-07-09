Sometimes we experience beautiful, loving events, like the birth of a baby, that make our hearts sing! We are stirred to believe in the overwhelming power of goodness and love. Other times agonizing suffering, or centuries-long injustices rub our faces in the reality of evil. These experiences can lay a foundation of faith OR shake faith to the core.
I am not sure about you, but my faith in God or Allah or the Life Force, floats up and down.
I remember devastating times in my midlife. I was working as a minister, and faith had been the rock of my life. No matter what happened, I believed.
Then one day I was driving past a wall of rocks until suddenly the wall ended. There I heard a strong voice booming deep within my soul. “There is NO GOD! All this faith stuff is BULL…” A bolt of terror shocked my soul. DOUBT threatened me for the next three years.
Those were agonizing years as disbelief and faith warred within me. Gradually the two forces learned to live together, and my heart stretched to welcome both. After that time, when someone came to me railing at God in anger, or certain that God does not exist, I could hear them in a deeply personal way, and we could walk together on this path of faith AND doubt.
Through all of my years, when the hopelessness, be it climate change, or the plight of millions of global refugees, or other massive problems overwhelm me, I ask anew, “Is there a God?“
One experience has been the rock of faith for me. I was learning to be a minister, doing a summer of Clinical Pastoral Education in a hospital. I had learned about dozens of systems in our bodies: respiratory, digestive, endocrine gland, and more, until one day when I was invited to an autopsy.
We approached the body of a person who had gone through very successful heart surgery. But when the doctors tried to re-start the person’s heart it just would not keep beating. Over and over they tried but she was dead.
A truth hit me, perhaps the most important truth of my faith life. I would not be alive for a single moment, no less 30 or 60 or 90 years, without sustaining wisdom, power, and love of some great Life Force.
All the human knowledge in the world is not enough to devise, create, sustain and heal a human life. The gigantic maze of complex systems of our body must WORK and harmonize for us to stay alive. But look! I am ALIVE. You too!
That’s not just Luck. Your LIFE is no coincidence. The more complicated a system becomes the more likely it is collapse. EVERY MINUTE WE ARE ALIVE Something is sustaining, renewing us. The word we use to point toward that Force might be God, or other names, or we may not dare speak any name. But the Force is here, re-creating and sustaining your life and mine.
Doubt still pounds on my door. When it thuds I return to my experience of that autopsy and remember… A great Love-Wisdom is still plwerfully at work sustaining me, and you, and the universe! Fears continue, but they move to their right place, no longer dominating my inner life, and faith comes back into its right place… in the heart center of my being.
How do doubt and faith interact in you? Do you have a “rock” experience that could help you find your balance in the storms of life?