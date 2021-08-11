As someone who was born in Cuba and lived there until age 17, I am disappointed by how little most Americans know about the country of my birth. Before criticizing Cuba, you should know what was happening there before and during the regime of Fulgencio Batista. In fact, you should know what was happening there more than a century ago.
I grew up on a gorgeous island where society catered to the very rich and had little regard for the majority of Cubans. The income gap between the rich and the poor was enormous. Most Cubans worked on farms, in factories, as servants, or in other menial, very low income jobs. My own family is an example of this disparity.
My household consisted of six adults, three children and seven servants. The two house servants started working before the family woke up and continued working until everyone in the family had gone to bed. This meant a work day of around 14 hours. They had one day per month vacation time. For this they were paid from $12 to $20 per month.
For comparison, my family gave me $8 a month to pay for my right to ride the school bus. My grandmother’s bill at the most fashionable department store in Havana was about $500 monthly.
At no time were servants allowed to sit in the dining room. They stood while they served the food. Whatever the family did not eat was left for the servants, who ate only after the family had finished. At least in my house there was always plenty to eat, but I often worried about other homes. These injustices inflicted by my family and other wealthy people made a deep impression on me as a teenager.
Education was similarly unequal. During the Batista dictatorship in the 1950s, while the United States was quite close to the dictator, 50 percent of school age Cuban children did not attend school. The average child progressed only to the second grade and only 17 percent of students continued to high school. Half the adult population was illiterate.
By contrast, major educational reform started following the Cuban Revolution in 1959, with the goal of making education available to all Cubans. Educating a largely illiterate population was no simple task, but the Cuban literacy rate today is 99 percent. That’s a point of national pride and makes Cuba unique within Latin America and all third world countries.
But Cubans have paid a heavy price for displeasing the United States. American businesses and businesses with commercial activities in the US are prohibited from conducting trade with Cuba. This nearly 60-year old embargo is the longest in modern history hree generations of Cubans have lived and suffered with it. It was meant to create enough popular discontent to force the Communist Party to reform or step down. In this it has clearly failed.
It is completely illogical to keep the embargo going after 60-plus years of failure. As an experienced scientist, I would try an experiment twice, at most three times. If it failed, I tried something else. The embargo has not changed the communist regime but has produced great suffering for the Cuban people. The lack of food, medicines and so many other products affects the people of Cuba, not the communist government. The sad life the people lead under communism is exacerbated by the U.S embargo.
I think all Americans should be embarrassed by the American policy in Cuba and demand that the embargo end immediately. What right do we have to force the small island of Cuba to accept the type of government we want? And the size of Cuba is all that distinguishes it from other countries such as Vietnam, China, North Korea and Russia. What sanctions exist against these more powerful nations are based not on the type of government they have, but on specific behavior that threatens us. Cuba does not threaten us.
The rest of the world can see how wrong the embargo is. The UN General Assembly has called for the U.S. to end the embargo for 29 consecutive years. On June 23, 2021, 184 countries voted in favor of a resolution demanding the end of our economic blockade on Cuba. Only the U.S. and Israel voted against the resolution.
I truly hope that President Biden sees the absurdity of a blockade that is deeply hurting the Cuban people and making our country the laughing subject of 184 countries. It is time to call a halt to this failed experiment and establish friendly relations with Cuba.