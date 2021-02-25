There’s an exciting new program currently available in Vermont, and I think everyone should know about it. The MileageSmart program, provides 25 percent, up to $5,000, towards the cost of a fuel-efficient used vehicle to help Vermonters cut their transportation costs and stretch their monthly budgets.
For years, most available state and federal programs that incentivized “early-adoption” of highly efficient cars have failed to make hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and all-electric vehicles accessible for the majority of car buyers. For one, incentives have been offered solely for brand new cars, not used. I probably don’t need to tell you that not everyone can justify buying a car new. What’s more, most incentives were available as rebates, meaning that you’d still have to get financed for the total cost of your car. Lastly, the largest incentive, the $7,500 federal Electric Vehicle incentive, is structured as a tax credit, meaning that the less you make and the less you owe in federal taxes, the less you get back.
To me, these other incentives do a great job of advancing early adoption of new technologies, building market demand that will eventually make these options better and more affordable for the masses. MileageSmart, however, fulfills a huge missed opportunity. This program allows the average car owner to make a greener choice and save more in transportation costs, all while supporting Vermont businesses and offsetting the jump in used car prices caused by the pandemic.
MileageSmart program funds are available only until they run out, and income and other qualifications apply. Those interested can find more information at www.mileagesmartvt.org or by calling 1-802-249-3043.