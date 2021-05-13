Lindsay DesLauriers is one of the co-owners and the President of Bolton Valley Resort. She lobbied for the Vermont Early Childhood Alliance from 2012-2018 and for Voices for Vermont's Children from 2012-2014. This commentary is from a 10-part series in which the authors respond to the pressing topics identified in a draft “Proposition for the Future of Vermont” developed by the non-partisan Vermont Council on Rural Development. Learn more about its May 26-27 virtual Summit at futureofvermont.org.