In June 1953, rail passenger service ended with a strike against the Rutland Railroad. At this time, Rutland’s venerable and useful passenger trains service was suspended. Sixty-nine years later, Amtrak started a new passenger service when the Ethan Allen line was extended to Burlington from New York City to Rutland via Albany, Whitehall and Saratoga Springs, N.Y. Being a rail advocate for the westside rail corridor, I wanted to see this for myself.
Living in North Bennington, I was up at 5 a.m. to drive to Burlington. The Burlington Union Station has been modernized. Improvements included overnight storage in the railyard for Amtrak use. There has been rebuilding of the tunnel in Middlebury with modern clearances. The Rutland to Burlington track was upgraded. Three new attendants were added to staff the four stations from Burlington to Rutland.
The train experience
The station in Burlington in downtown was renovated. It even has dancing monkey statues frolicking on its roof. The building opens an hour before departure, and about 40 people boarded the train with its two classes of service (coach and business). Departure was at 10:10 a.m. After leaving the yard and city, the train quickly and smoothly accelerated as it headed south. There is a spectacular view of Lake Champlain on the way out of town. Crews were prompt in checking the e-tickets, and the food service car snack bar was opened for business shortly after tickets were read. Vermont’s landscape was great viewing as the train headed down the track.
While Route 7 has a 50 mph speed limit, the train approached 60 mph and ran steadily at that speed. This made for an excellent ride. Before the track rebuilding, there were many grade crossings. These crossings are now protected with gates and flashing lights, so no slowdowns. The Vergennes stop, just north of the city of Vergennes, has an old Rutland Railroad station, which was moved and refurbished as a welcome center. It faces a newly built platform with a large parking lot. Although only six passengers boarded here this day, I can see that Vermonters will want to drive here for the free parking. Middlebury has a high-level platform that speeds boarding and aids in handicapped access. Work is going on in Pittsford to extend the yard for Omya (Vermont Railways’ major shipper). There was excellent interaction of the crews for Amtrak and Vermont Railways. The train runs through Proctor, a typical Vermont town. The upgraded track work for now stops at Center Rutland and a slow yard speed limit to the downtown station is in place. Even so, we arrived 15 minutes ahead of the noon scheduled time. The Rutland stop (my destination) also had high level boarding. The train continues west to Castleton and Whitehall before heading south to Rensselaer and New York City.
How was the experience? My overall grade is A-. New equipment, scheduled in six years, is reported to be eco-friendly and to have a hydrogen power option. The current Amfleet One cars are approaching 40 years of age and are being replaced nationally using the Infrastructure Act.
Amtrak connections from Manchester and Bennington
The addition of the Ethan Allen complements Vermont Translines’ twice-daily bus service from Manchester and Bennington to the Rensselaer Station. This makes for connections to Penn Station, New York City and via the Empire trains to western New York cities and Chicago. To and from Bennington and Manchester, Amtrak sells through tickets to New York state points.
I’d love to see a printed timetable listing all of Vermont’s intercity transportation connections. The Ethan Allen is a public transportation improvement. Now, both the East and West side corridors have quality Amtrak service.