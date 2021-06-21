Bennington, VT (05201)

Today

Heavy thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. A few storms may be severe. Low 62F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Heavy thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. A few storms may be severe. Low 62F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.