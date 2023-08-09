“We need one more indictment to close out this election. One more indictment, and this election is closed out. Nobody has even a chance.” – Donald Trump
Has the country really been dragged down to the level where the number of criminal indictments pending against a candidate is an inducement to vote for him?
The Republican Party has descended from being headed by a five star general to being intimidated by a first rate conman. They still refuse to acknowledge it.
You will note that I used the words “acknowledge it” and not “understand it.” I think many, if not most, Republicans understand Trump all too well. He is the personification of the kind of careless arrogance in America that the rest of the world holds in contempt and should fear. But, if there is one thing that his base is proficient at doing, it is donning a pair of blinders that will not allow any suggestion of criticism of the man in whom they have invested so much faith and trust.
It is both a classic and a tragic example of none so blind.
Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who was recently called a word that Mr. Trump used in the infamous Access Hollywood tape by a House colleague, has no real illusions about the further damage that Trump is capable of inflicting upon the country. McCarthy has simply made the cynical calculation that his career would be jeopardized if he dared to speak the truth.
Cowed people like McCarthy always remind me of Ernst Janning, the character that Burt Lancaster played in “Judgment at Nuremberg.” Janning was a judge during the Third Reich era in Germany. He and other members of the Nazi hierarchy are on trial in the film for war atrocities. In an eloquent speech, Janning details the crimes of his fellow defendants, but he saves the most damming condemnation for himself: “Ernst Janning, worse than any of them because he knew what they were, and he went along with them. Ernst Janning, who made his life excrement, because he walked with them.”
On Aug. 1, Trump was indicted on four felony counts relating to the Jan. 6 insurrection and his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election that he had lost by over 7 million votes.
A November 2020 article in Time magazine by Brian Bennett and Tessa Berenson put it best. “It all finally caught up to him. The lies, the outrageous boasts, the disorder and disastrous management, the rants and the race-baiting, the predatory instincts and compulsion to dominate — all the things that made President Donald Trump the ringmaster of the American political circus at last compelled a majority of voters to drive him out of the tent.”
And yet today a lot of Republicans are still walking with him.
There seems to be some question as to whether or not Trump ever accepted the fact that he lost. Jared Kushner, who had long since sensed how the wind was blowing and absconded to Florida with his wife, told the Jan. 6 Committee that he thought his father-in-law actually believed that the election had been stolen, but I would just as soon trust the word of his father-in-law.
The aforementioned Mr. McCarthy has signed on as a witness to the persecution (if Ms. Christie will forgive me). He sprang to Mr. Trump’s defense by gazing up at the tormented figure on the cross and telling reporters that the indictments were a violation of Trump’s First Amendment rights.
The First Amendment “Freedom of Speech” excuse is the legal equivalent of saying that the person you had a blind date with the night before had a good personality. No matter how sincere you might be, it still sounds as if you are grasping at straws to find something to cling to when you know that all the lifeboats are gone.
Trump, as McCarthy well knows, isn’t being indicted for what he said. If he could be imprisoned for merely lying, they would have reopened Alcatraz years ago to accommodate the sheer scope of the lies.
The example of hollering “Fire!” in a crowded theater is often used as an example of limitations placed on free speech. In a very real sense, hollering “Fire!” is exactly what Donald Trump did on Jan. 6 to a fanatical crowd of supporters. Did he really believe that this mob, some of whom were all decked out in Halloween costumes, was going to peacefully assemble at the Capitol Building and politely demonstrate their displeasure that their champion lost the 2020 election? Five people died that day while Trump watched the melee from the safety of the White House and did nothing to stop it.
I would ask the most hardcore supporter of our former president, “Aren’t you tired of this guy and his endless flimflamming? A man who counters any criticism by juvenile name-calling? Who vows to use a second term to expand the powers of the president and exact revenge upon anyone who crossed him? Is this really what you want for America? And, even if you are not completely disillusioned, do you really believe that this nation would not be better served by someone toting a few less cargo ships of baggage?”
After the love fest he attended in Alabama (big surprise) following the indictment humiliation, Mr. Trump turned his attention to another urgent problem facing the country. At a recent dinner in South Carolina, he railed about showerheads that, according to him, are designed to conserve water. God forbid that Americans should be asked to conserve anything!
“You know I have this gorgeous head of hair – when I take a shower, I want water to pour down on me,” he said with his trademark modesty and a curious disregard for what a strong stream of water might do to that strategically arranged “gorgeous hair.”