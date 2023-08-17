You and your child are homeless in Bennington. You are incredulous. A single apartment costs between $700-$1,500 per month, and you do not have that kind of money. Even if you did, the landlord has 200 applicants for one apartment. There is no room at the local homeless shelter.
As a last resort, you make a desperate attempt to sleep somewhere outside in the dust and ashes, such as a town parking lot or park. You learn the hard way that you are not allowed to camp in any of the local parks or in the national forest. What options do you have? What solutions can we make available as a community?
According to Scott Winslow, food security coordinator of Greater Bennington Community Services (speaking for himself, and not for the organization), at one point approximately five-sixth of Bennington’s homeless population experienced substance use disorder or mental illness.
Services to help them do exist in Bennington, but only if they can keep an appointment a week in advance, which is often difficult for those living on the street. The barriers to thriving in Bennington are almost insurmountable, and a Vermont State policy decision to remove hundreds of people from motel shelter has only exacerbated the problem. A lack of local primary care doctors and transportation infrastructure outside of Bennington compounds the spiraling humanitarian crisis. The Director of BCCH could not find a local primary care doctor for two years and had to go to New York to find one! These problems impact everyone in the community – and hit the most vulnerable among us the hardest.
For years Vermont has operated a relatively limited motel voucher program which enabled those with certain disabilities and restrictions, who were able to contribute a part of their income, to stay in motel rooms. When the COVID-19 pandemic began, the Vermont Legislature and Scott administration removed all voucher restrictions, and reformed the program so that motels would be available for anyone experiencing homelessness. In Bennington, 198 people, including many children and families, were housed in local motels. Bear in mind that the community of those who experience homelessness is not monolithic. It is composed of financially overburdened families down on their luck, amidst a volcano of medical bills and pandemic induced inflation.
There are individuals who have endured the harsh realities of the aforementioned untreated mental health disabilities, not to mention those trapped in the vortex of drug addiction.
This General Assistance (GA) Motel Program was a unique and innovative attempt to reduce the high rate of homelessness during COVID-19. However, Vermont was overwhelmed and underprepared for the number of people who left toxic, dangerous, or unhealthy situations to utilize this resource. That being said, in light of remarkable success stories, there are some people who are either resistant or seemingly apathetic to solving this issue for our less fortunate neighbors.
Many of these unique models made a difference; for example, the Burlington Holiday Inn, which housed 138 homeless individuals, ended up connecting 58 to permanent housing. Other programs across the state found the GA Motel Program, which operated a Housing First model, to have great success rates. Another noteworthy example was the Fife and Drum Motel in Bennington, which housed dozens of people, gave free meals and services to clients, helping them make their way to permanent housing. However, the motel program led to some issues for those with substance use disorder and mental health challenges, such as isolation, lack of transportation, and outside communication. In short, individuals housed in motels live in a vastly different world than the politicians in Montpelier.
“I wish Governor Scott and the legislators could step in my shoes,” said one Bennington motel resident.
Stay tuned for next week’s installment discussing more of the story and potential solutions for the town of Bennington.