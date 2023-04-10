Having a longstanding interest in energy planning and policy, I’ve been following the many commentaries about the Affordable Heat Act that currently is being debated in the Vermont Legislature. I could use this entire letter to debunk the numerous misrepresentations and exaggerations about the act regularly presented on this page by two conservative pundits, but will instead offer an informed assessment of the proposal and the importance of individual and collective action.
The amount of fossil fuel used in Vermont is staggering, and the need to make dramatic reductions has been clearly identified in state policies and legislation, as well as in local and regional plans. To meet the energy and cost saving goals included in those plans and to comply with state law, we need to eliminate nearly all fossil fuels used in personal transportation (a topic for another letter) and space heating over the next couple of decades. This fact comes as no surprise to the companies that import and distribute fossil fuels in Vermont, as they have been encouraged and offered support to diversify and transition their businesses for years. The Affordable Heat Act merely institutionalizes and provides a mechanism to drive this change in a way that is efficient and predictable for all concerned.
There are other ways, notably direct regulation and/or taxation to move toward “clean heat” through a combination of building weatherization and deployment of thermal systems based on renewable energy. Those mechanisms can be effective if carefully designed and implemented, but both come with some baggage, notably equity concerns and the undeniable fact that truly impactful regulatory or taxation initiatives are politically infeasible, even in Vermont.
The Affordable Heat Act instead relies on a market-based system, originally developed and consistently supported by conservative economists, with a long history of successfully meeting policy objectives in Vermont and elsewhere. This approach was a key recommendation of Vermont’s Climate Plan and draws on the effectiveness of the state’s Renewable Energy Standard. While the specific details of the program will be developed through an open Public Utility Commission rulemaking process, the basic structure is simple: a “Clean Heat Standard,” or limit on fossil fuel imports, is set by the state and reduced over time consistent with state energy plans; companies are then required to meet targets (“retire credits”) through implementing measures that reduce fossil fuel use (they also may purchase credits from companies that exceed their targets). The net effect is that fossil fuels used in space heating applications are reduced in the most economically efficient manner as companies are incentivized to transition over time from being fossil fuel dealers to a new and sustainable role as clean energy service providers.
The greater reliance on local energy combined with inherent efficiency improvements will lead to net benefits for Vermonters of over $6 billion dollars by 2050, according to an analysis conducted by the Joint Fiscal Office. The many programs and incentives already in place to support energy supply companies, as well as individual residents and businesses, with this transition will be greatly expanded with the implementation of the Affordable Heat Act. Most importantly, the program will help all consumers, especially the most vulnerable residents of the state, by providing affordable choices that will insulate them from inevitable future fuel price shocks and supply disruptions while also enhancing comfort and health.
If we let false claims of doom and despair dissuade us from taking decisive action, the ironic result will be even greater economic hardship and suffering as vulnerable residents are locked into unsustainable and unaffordable heating systems and fuels. I urge people to embrace bold and beneficial change while that change is still possible by supporting the Affordable Heat Act and then taking advantage of every resulting opportunity to act at the individual level to ensure a brighter future for all.