Jen Kimmich is the co-founder and CEO of The Alchemist Brewery. Jen is a past Board member of VCRD, and in 2020 The Alchemist collaborated with the VT Partnership for Fairness and Diversity to create an Action Plan to Dismantle Racism in their community and beyond. This commentary is part of a collaboration between VCRD, The Times Argus/Rutland Herald, Greater Northshire Access Television (GNAT-TV) and the Vermont Access Network (VAN).